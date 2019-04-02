MRT Presents CRY IT OUT

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) will present Molly Smith Metzler's Cry It Out, an insightful comedy about the absurdities of being a new mom, as the final show of its 40th Anniversary Season, from April 24 to May 19, directed by Amanda Charlton at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall, according to Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas.

A whip-smart tale from Molly Smith Metzler (Orange Is the New Black, Shameless), Cry It Out captures the belly laughs, frustrations, and secret confidences that come with the early days of parenthood. The comedy throws two very different women into an unlikely, but fierce, friendship. On maternity leave for the first time, Jessie and Lina tiptoe to their shared backyard for a precious coffee and a chat during naptime. This play takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the dilemma of returning to work, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship.

"To me this play is about the challenges facing new parents. It's about how unfair the socioeconomics of child care are in this country," said Metzler. "New parenthood is the perfect lens through which to examine socioeconomics. People talk about going back to work after you have a child like it's always a choice. Or they make it a feminist issue, making new mothers feel like they're stuck in the 1950s if they want to stay home, or they're cold-hearted careerists if they don't want to stay home. But it's a very complicated, personal, emotional, and financial thing."

The Chicago Tribune called Cry It Out "the best show in town. Funny, empathetic, and enjoyable!" DC Metro called the original production, "Swift-moving and laugh-out-loud entertaining."

A freelance director based in New York City, Charlton helped to shepherd the original workshops and productions of Cry It Out. Her credits include 10 years as a stage director and the new play development leader at Williamstown Theatre Festival. She has directed at prestigious theatres across America, including The Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles, Theatre J in Washington, D.C., and the Atlantic Theatre Company, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre, and numerous other Off-Broadway theatres in Manhattan.

The cast includes Erin Felgar, whose credits include the Broadway production of Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson and the world premiere of On the Razzle at Williamstown Theatre Festival; Polly Lee, whose credits include Silent Sky at MRT and this season's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit;" Natasha Warner, a New York-based artist, who has appeared at MCC, HERE, and PS122 Off-Broadway; and Mark Watson, whose credits include Indian Ink at Roundabout Theatre Company and Snow Falling on Cedars at Hartford Stage.

In addition to Charlton, the creative team includes Tim Mackabee, Scenic Designer (The Elephant Man with Bradley Cooper and Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth, directed by Spike Lee, on Broadway); Leon Dobkowski, Costume Designer (Paper Mill Playhouse, Yale Rep); Ann G. Wrightson, Lighting Designer (Broadway's Souvenir and August: Osage County - Tony Award nomination); and Bart Fasbender, Sound Designer (The Other Josh Cohen, currently playing Off-Broadway and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson on Broadway). Maegan Conroy (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley) serves as Production Stage Manager.

Circle Health serves as the 2018/19 Season Sponsor, and Farley White Interests is the Production Sponsor of Cry It Out.

BOX OFFICE

For tickets to Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler, playing from April 24 to May 19, 2019, visit www.mrt.org or contact the MRT Box Office at 978-654-4678. Tickets range from $24 to $66 for all performances.

MERRIMACK REPERTORY THEATRE www.mrt.org

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) celebrates 40 years this season as the Merrimack Valley's professional theatre. With a steadfast commitment to contemporary voices and new plays, MRT produces seven works, including several world premieres, each season.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas, MRT strives to fulfill its mission "to share theatrical stories of human understanding that reflect and engage our community." The company guarantees that shows are accessible to audiences of all incomes; partners with businesses and non-profit groups to fully engage the community; and contributes to the economic vitality of Lowell by attracting diverse audiences from throughout the region.

Recent acclaimed productions include Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, the bestselling production on MRT history (directed by Daniels); Daniels' own autobiographical play, The White Chip; I and You (Off-Broadway transfer) and Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, the most produced playwright in America; Women in Jeopardy! by Wendy MacLeod (directed by Daniels); KNYUM by Cambodian playwright and actor Vichet Chum; and The Lion, singer-songwriter Benjamin Scheuer's award-winning musical memoir (also directed by Daniels), which launched its national tour from MRT in August 2015, following critically acclaimed runs in New York and London.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You