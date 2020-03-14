MRT Postpones Productions

Due to the rapidly changing public health recommendations around COVID-19, Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) will postpone its upcoming productions of The Lowell Offering and Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, the two remaining productions of its 2019-20 Season, as well as its annual gala, according to Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas and Interim Artistic Director Terry Berliner.

The Lowell Offering, originally scheduled to begin next week, will now play May 14 to June 7. Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End will play a truncated scheduled from June 17-28, with a final week of performances July 7-12. Further information regarding the May 29 gala will be released soon.

The MRT Box Office will reach out to both subscribers and individual ticket buyers via email and by phone to arrange the new reservations and discuss options, including exchanging tickets for free and donating the cost of tickets to benefit MRT programs. Everyone should be contacted by March 18.

This schedule change is generously supported by MRT Season Sponsor Circle Health; Lead Production Sponsor Enterprise Bank and Production Sponsor UMass Lowell for The Lowell Offering; and Production Sponsor Lowell Five for Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End.





