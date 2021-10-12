Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOSSO to Livestream Concert on Friday, October 15 at Springfield Symphony Hall

The concert is entitled “COMING HOME: A Symphonic Reunion” including symphonic works by Rossini, Beethoven, Dvorak, Walker and Tchaikovsky.

Oct. 12, 2021  

Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra - will provide a free livestream of its 7:30pm concert on Friday, October 15 at Springfield Symphony Hall. Maestro Kevin Rhodes, music director and conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for twenty years, will return to Springfield to lead a program, free to all, entitled "COMING HOME: A Symphonic Reunion" including symphonic works by Rossini, Beethoven, Dvorak, Walker and Tchaikovsky.

Access the livestream via MOSSO's website:

SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com.

According to Thomas Bergeron, Principal Trumpet, "Ticket demand for our Symphony Hall performance has been stronger than expected. Since we may run out of tickets for this reduced-capacity event, we've decided to add a high-quality livestream to help our concert reach a wider audience. People all over the world will now be able to experience our music on Friday night." Any remaining tickets for the event at Symphony Hall are available on Eventbrite, which can be accessed directly from the MOSSO website SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com.


