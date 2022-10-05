MACBETH at MRT Delayed to October 20

Due to a scheduling conflict, the first preview date of Macbeth at Merrimack Repertory Theatre has been changed to October 20. The show will still close November 6.

This version was adapted and originally directed by Lee Sunday Evans, with original music by Heather Christian. The cast features Jenna Bainbridge (SUFFS at The Public NY), Alexis Bronkovic (MRT's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley), and Milicent Wright (MRT's The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge). Rosa Joshi directs.

In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way. Are these witches ancient prophets or contemporary witnesses?

For tickets and further information, visit www.mrt.org or call the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678. Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances. MRT's Covid policy does require that all guests wear masks at all times. The theatre does not require vaccine or test proof.