Lyric Stage Boston to Kick Off 2023/24 Season with Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS

A highly anticipated production of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins opens Lyric Stage Boston’s 2023/24 season with an astonishing cast of Boston area artists performing this electrifying theatrical gem with Direction by Courtney O’Connor° , Music Direction by Dan Rodriguez† , and Choreography by Ilyse Robbins.°.

With the American dream out of reach, nine of the most notorious figures in our nation’s history ignite a chain of monumental nightmares. The white picket fence is set on fire in Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s tragically funny and unnerving musical which peers inside the shattered minds of presidential assassins (both successful and failed) from John Wilkes Booth to John Hinckley, Jr. This gallery of historical misfits jolts us into their blurry points of view with unapologetic humor, fiery anthems, carefree tunes, and unbridled energy that boldly blurs the lines between ambition and madness.

Director Courtney O’Connor° says, “Stephen Sondheim’s dark masterpiece speaks perhaps even more to audiences today than when it was written over 30 years ago. In a divided country where people are screaming to be heard, it is a prescient reminder that the past can also be a roadmap of the future. I look forward to working with the brilliant Dan Rodriguez and this incredibly talented company of artists to share this deeply complex and complicated American story.”

Performances begin Friday, September 15 and run through

Sunday, October 15.

Featuring Christopher Chew*, Shonna Cirone*, Teddy Edgar, KRISTIAN ESPIRITU*, Daniel Forest Sullivan, Arthur Gomez, Jackson Jirard, Lisa Kate Joyce, Jacob Less, Darren Paul, Dan Prior*, Robert St. Laurence*, Kayla Shimizu, Jeffrey Song*, Phil Tayler, and Caleb Chew.

Scenic and Lighting Design by Baron Pugh**, Costume Design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt, and Sound Design by Alex Berg.

THE COMPANY

Christopher Chew* (Charles J. Guiteau) – Lyric Stage: My Fair Lady (Henry Higgins), Sondheim on Sondheim (Man 2), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), Working ( Man 2), Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), Urinetown: The Musical (Lockstock), Shakespeare in Hollywood (Oberon), A Little Night Music (Fredrik),Sunday in the Park with George (George), It’s All True (Blitzstein), Side Show (Terry), 1776 (Rutledge), and The Spitfire Grill (Joe). Other credits include multiple productions at The Huntington, SpeakEasy Stage, Greater Boston Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theater, The Hanover Theater, and most recently the Boston Pops concert version of Ragtime. Christopher earned his BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University, an MAT in English from Fitchburg State University, and an Ed.D. from Northeastern University.

Shonna Cirone* (Sara Jane Moore) – Lyric Stage: Sweeney Todd. The Huntington: Candide. Greater Boston Stage Company: The Full Monty, Miss Holmes Returns. Fiddlehead Theatre: Ragtime, Showboat. Wheelock Family Theater: Shrek. New Repertory Theatre: Camelot, Man of La Mancha. Moonbox Productions: A New Brain, Company, Barnum, The Rocky Horror Show. Reagle Music Theatre: Me and My Girl, Bye Bye Birdie. The Hanover Theater: A Christmas Carol. Nextdoor Theater: Legally Blonde, A Little Night Music. SpeakEasy Stage Company: Carrie. An IRNE Award recipient, Shonna enjoys lifting heavy things. Love to Bosco and Kevin. Instagram: @primashonna, Website: www.shonnacirone.com

Teddy Edgar (Guiseppe Zangara) – Lyric Stage: Debut. Reagle Music Theatre: Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Chef Louis), Oklahoma! (Ensemble), and Pippin (Ensemble). Teddy is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Bachelor of Music dual degree in Music Theatre and Vocal Performance. He recently received his Masters of Music in Opera Performance at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. He also attended Walnut Hill School for the Arts where he majored in Vocal Performance and Theatre. Special thanks to all of his teachers, friends, and family, for without their support, dreams like these would not be a reality. Instagram: @theteddyedgar

KRISTIAN ESPIRITU* (Ensemble/Emma Goldman) – Lyric Stage: Debut. Off-Broadway: Here Lies Love (Ensemble/Soloist). National Tour: School of Rock (Ensemble/Patty u/s). East West Players: Interstate (Adrian), Merrimack Repertory Theater: The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge (Holly), Pioneer Theater Company: Once on This Island (Erzulie). Other credits include Music Theatre of Connecticut, Disney Cruise Line, Leviathan Lab, New York Musical Festival, New York Classical Theatre. TV: Love Life, Ray Donovan, Hunters, Younger. Kristian is a proud Filipinx-American storyteller. They are a certified intimacy professional, fiber artist, and owner of How Bout Knot. Love to Jupi. IG: @kriscendo. www.kristianespiritu.com.

Arthur Gomez (Ensemble) – Lyric Stage: Kiss of the Spider Woman (Ensemble). Greater Boston Stage Company: Miracle on 34th Street (Mr. Macy), Last Night at Bowl-Mor Lanes (Ed), The Three Musketeers (Monsieur Bonacieux). Moonbox Productions: Shipwrecked (Ensemble), Twelfth Night (Feste), Amadeus (Orsini-Rosenberg). Arthur is also a director with most recent productions being at Moonbox Productions: House of Ramon Iglesias, Passing Strange. Forever grateful and love to his partner Samantha and son Quinn.

Jackson Jirard (The Proprietor) – Lyric Stage: Sister Act. Central Square Theatre: Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Andre Track, Dance Captain). Greater Boston Stage Company: Swan Lake in Blue (Ben Kelley). New Repertory Theatre: Oliver! (Noah Claypole, Assistant Choreographer). Umbrella Stage Company: 42nd Street (Ensemble). Huntington Theatre: Paride ed Elena (Dancer). Jose Mateo Ballet: The Nutcracker (Nutcracker). Sacramento Ballet: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Puck), The Great Gatsby(Supporting Ensemble), Romeo & Juliet (Jester). Ballet Austin: The Nutcracker (Corps de Ballet, Character Actor), Quiet Imprint(Soloist). Film and Television: Little Women, Defending Jacob. Jackson received his BA in Psychology from Stanford University, his M Ed in Human Development & Psychology from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and continues to excitedly familiarize himself with the New England scene as Associate Director of Rehearsal for Life’s Urban Improv. He radiates love to his friends and family for everything they’ve done for him thus far.

Lisa Kate Joyce (Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme) – Lyric Stage: Debut. North Shore Music Theatre: Curious George and the Golden Meatball. Greater Boston Stage Company: Clue: On Stage, The Moors, The Salonnieres. Wheelock Family Theatre:Make Way For Ducklings, Matilda: The Musical, The Wizard of Oz, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. The Barnstormers Theatre: Lucky Stiff, Black Coffee, Damn Yankees, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, The Man Who Came to Dinner. Lisa is a Dedham native and graduate of Salem State University. Shout out to her friends, family, and every dog she’s ever met for their love and support!

Jacob Thomas Less (John Hinckley) – Lyric Stage Debut. Moonbox Productions: Glory (Ensemble). Hackmatack Playhouse: All Shook Up (Dennis), The Bridges of Madison County (Michael), Peter and the Starcatcher (Ted). Boston Conservatory: Cabaret (Clifford Bradshaw), Dogfight (Fector), Dog Sees God (Matt). Jacob is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Special thanks to their wonderful siblings, Ben, Caroline and Abigail as well as their incredible parents, Colleen and Dan for always supporting their art! Instagram: jless99

Darren Paul (Ensemble) – Lyric Stage: Debut. Sight & Sound Theatres: JESUS (James The Less), NOAH (Guard #1). Theatre Three: Passing Strange (Youth), Memphis (Gator), Hot Mikado (Poo-Bah). Ochre House Theatre: Smile, Smile Again (Soldier), Original Man (Ray-Ray). Jubilee Theatre: The Color Purple (Ensemble), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (Fred), It Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues (Ron). Darren is a recipient of an Irma P. Hall Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He would like to thank God for giving him his family, his friends, and Mis. Instagram: @mistadpmc

Dan Prior* (Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald) – Lyric Stage: Preludes (Rach), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour). Wellesley Repertory Theatre: The Liar (Dorante), Three Sisters (Rhode). New Repertory Theatre: 1776 (Martha Jefferson), Fiddler on the Roof (Fyedka). Cape Repertory: Fun Home (Roy/Bobby). Reagle Music Theatre: Carousel (Enoch Snow), Wonderful Town (Frank Lippencott). Theatre by the Sea: The Music Man (Charlie Cowell). Moonbox Productions: Parade (Brit Craig/Gov. Slaton), Cabaret (Ernst Ludwig), Barnum (Lyman/Scudder). Bad Habit Productions: A Man of No Importance (Robbie Fay). A Boston-based actor, writer and musician. Dan attended Ithaca College and received a BM in Vocal Performance and Education. Never ending love and gratitude to his wife Nicole and son Berend. Website: www.danprior.com

Robert St. Laurence* (John Wilkes Booth) – Lyric Stage: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder. Barnstormers Theatre: Company Member. The Hanover Theatre Repertory: Macbeth. Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater: Nat Turner in Jerusalem. American Repertory Theater: Pirate Princess. The Huntington: Sunday in the Park with George. New Repertory Theatre: Rent. Robert is the Theatre Program Chair at Bunker Hill Community College and received his MFA in acting from Harvard University’s ART/MXAT Institute. @rstlaurence

Kayla Shimizu (Ensemble) – Lyric Stage: Preludes (Natalya). Reagle Music Theatre: Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Oklahoma (Laurie), Pippin (Catherine). The Wilbury Theatre Group: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (Natasha).Umbrella Stage: The Old Man and The Old Moon, The Last Wide Open, Avenue Q. Rogers Center for the Arts: The Old Man and The Old Moon. Kayla is a graduate from Emerson College in Boston.

Jeffrey Song* (Ensemble) – Lyric Stage: Pacific Overtures (Lord Abe). SpeakEasy Stage: Wild Goose Dreams (Guk Minsung), Once (Bank Manager). American Repertory Theater: Wild Swans (Chorus, Ensemble). Company One: Astro Boy & The God of Comics (Ensemble). Fresh Ink Theatre: Nomad Americana (Toby Echo). Boston Playwrights’ Theatre: Memorial (Hideo Sasaki). Wheelock Family Theatre: Pinocchio (Ensemble). Revels: The 49th Christmas Revels (Johnny Johnson). Studio Theatre (DC) Vietgone (composer/music director). Baltimore Center Stage: Mary Zimmerman’s The White Snake (composer, music director). Radio: Circle Round. Jeffrey received his MM from NEC, is a NEFA grant recipient, appears on over a dozen recordings, and has performed music internationally. As touring bassist for Ute Lemper, he performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Istanbul Jazz Festival, L’Opéra de Vichy, and The Palermo Festival Di Verdura. www.jeffreysong.com

Daniel Forest Sullivan (Leon Czolgosz) – Lyric Stage: On The Town (Ensemble), Sister Act (Choreographer). National/International Tour: Annie (Lt. Ward/Ensemble, Understudy Drake). Reagle Music Theater: Oklahoma (Judd Fry), Me and My Girl (Hethersett). Seacoast Repertory: Ragtime (Tateh). Actors Company of Natick: Into the Woods (The Baker). Boston-based Director, Choreographer, Costume Designer, Artistic Director of Sullivan Rep and The Weston Friendly Society. Love to MDJBNP! Instagram:@dforestsull, @sullivanrep @westonfriendlysociety

Phil Tayler (Samuel Byck) – Lyric Stage: Buyer and Cellar, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sweeney Todd, Stones in his Pockets, Avenue Q, Working, On The Town, Follies, Kiss Me Kate, Working, City of Angels, Big River. Phil has also been honored for his work in Cabaret, Floyd Collins, Of Mice and Men, Parade (Moonbox Productions), Spring Awakening (Gloucester Stage), and in Hair (New London Barn Playhouse). Phil is a two-time Elliot Norton Award winner. Phil currently serves as the Director of Marketing and Communications for Moonbox Productions, an amazing local theatre organization. Moonbox.org. Phil was a member of AEA for nearly 15 years, but now chooses to advocate for equitable pay and fair workplace conditions independently. Phil can also be found performing the role of Husband & Full-Time Father in an ongoing original creation. #gabeyshade #seeyatoMari #rowdybaodie less 3 KAKM philtayler.com

Caleb Chew (Samuel Byck 10/7-10/8) – Lyric Stage: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. Greater Boston Stage Company: Little Women: The Musical, All Is Calm. Independent Film Company: Donner Party Productions (YouTube). He’d like to thank his family and friends for their tireless support throughout the years.

* Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

** Represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 of the IATSE

° Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

† Member of AFM Local 9-535

Season Sponsors: Paul Kastner

G. Lee and Diana Humphrey

Production Sponsor: Ron Sudol

Cast Sponsors: Glenda and Bob Fishman

“Lyric for All” Affordable Price Options

In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like. More information at: Click Here





Five Dollar Fridays

On Friday, September 15, Lyric Stage offers Five Dollar Friday which makes tickets affordable for all for $5 each. There will be a limited number of $5 tickets available for sale with code ASSASSINS5. Five Dollar Fridays are possible through the generous support of Jan and Stuart Rose.

History of the Lyric Stage Company of Boston



Founded in 1974 and in residence at 140 Clarendon Street since 1991, Lyric Stage Company is Boston’s longest-serving resident theater company. Its mission is to produce and present live theater in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection. The Lyric Stage leads an effort to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.

Lyric Stage and Beacon Communities, LLC, the owners of 140 Clarendon Street, have agreed that the building will be Lyric Stage’s “forever” home, ensuring that the theater will remain a vital and essential part of the cultural fabric of the city.

In partnership with Beacon Communities, LLC, Lyric Stage will continue its commitment to improving the lives of Bostonians alongside a partner who shares those same values. With the partnership of Pine Street Inn, 111 of the units in the building will become supportive housing for people exiting homelessness. The combined energy of Beacon’s supportive services alongside one of the city's cultural gems makes 140 Clarendon a paragon of two institutions coming together to make the city a better place for its residents.

