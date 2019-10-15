Lydia Harrell To Play Billie Holiday In New Rep's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL

New Repertory Theatre is delighted to announce that Lydia Harrell will star as Billie Holiday in their upcoming production of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.

Directed by Summer L. Williams, the production runs March 28 through April 19, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets are $25-$67 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.

"I am super excited and honored to portray such an iconic, respected vocalist," says Harrell. "Although [Holiday's] life was in many ways quite tragic, there is such beauty just in the way she was and the music she made. What a great opportunity it is to be a part of sharing her story in this amazing project."

"New Rep is so fortunate to have Lydia on board as our Lady Day," shares New Rep Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt. "She is a fantastic talent and personality, and we could think of no one better to portray the exemplary Billie Holiday. We're looking forward to collaborating with Lydia on this project."

It's 1959 in a bar in South Philadelphia for one of Billie Holiday's final performances before her untimely death. At an intimate evening with Billie and her pianist, Holiday's most famous songs are interlaced with reminiscences from her life, told with her unique, salty humor. Featuring "What a Little Moonlight Can Do" and "Strange Fruit", this biographical play with music by Lanie Robertson tells the incredible story of an icon who consistently battled racism, abuse, and addiction for her chance to sing.

New Repertory Theatre is the award-winning, professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA. For 35 years, New Rep has been a leader of self-produced theatre in greater Boston, producing contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, and musicals in the 340-seat MainStage Theater. New Rep is also dedicated to the development of new plays by producing regional and world premieres each season. New Rep produces its Classic Repertory Company, Page to Stage, Insider Experiences, and Spotlight Symposium Series. Annually, New Rep serves over 30,000 patrons, including 1,600 season subscribers.





