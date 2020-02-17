Los Lobos Will Perform At Indian Ranch

Indian Ranch announced that Los Lobos will perform as part of the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA on Saturday, September 12th at 1:00 PM. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 21 at 10:00 AM and the Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, February 20 at 10:00 AM.

The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Pereze (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties. The band evolved in the 1980s as it tapped into L.A. 's burgeoning punk and college rock scenes. They were soon sharing bills with bands like the Circle Jerks, Public Image Ltd. and the Blasters, whose saxophonist, Steve Berlin, would eventually leave the group to join Los Lobos in 1984.

Early on, Los Lobos enjoyed critical success, winning the Grammy for Best Mexican-American Performance for "Anselma" from its 1983 EP ...And a Time to Dance. A year later, the group released its full-length, major-label debut, How Will the Wolf Survive? Co-produced by Berlin and T Bone Burnett, the album was a college rock sensation that helped Los Lobos tie with Bruce Springsteen as Rolling Stone's Artist of the Year.

Los Lobos has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world. But perhaps its most lasting impact will be how well its music embodies the idea of America as a cultural melting pot. In it, styles like son jarocho, norteño, Tejano, folk, country, doo-wop, soul, R&B, rock 'n' roll and punk all come together to create a new sound that's greater than the sum of its parts.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddle wheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale is The Mavericks on June 27th, Chris Janson on July 11th, Get the Led Out on July 25th, Justin Moore on August 8th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 9th, Yacht Rock Revue on August 16th, and the Fire on the Mountain Tour with The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band on August 30th. More shows will be announced soon.

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2020 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com.



Tickets for Los Lobos on Saturday, September 12, 2020 go on-sale Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You