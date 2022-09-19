Los Angeles Philharmonic to Embark on First Tour Since 2019/20 Season, With Performances in New York City & More

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced full details of its 2022 fall tour led by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, taking the orchestra to Boston's Symphony Hall (Oct. 23), New York City's Carnegie Hall (Oct. 25-26), Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional (Oct. 28), and culminating at Guanajuato's Teatro Juarez (Oct. 29). The LA Phil returns to the legendary Carnegie Hall for the first time in over 30 years in its first concert there with Gustavo Dudamel conducting. In Mexico, the orchestra will have its debut performance at the 50th International Cervantino Festival. This is the first tour for the LA Phil since the 2019/20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chad Smith, Chief Executive Officer, David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair said, "During the pandemic, we were able to stay connected with audiences around the world by working with our broadcast partners to present music, performances and programming across multiple virtual platforms. That was a huge undertaking, one that we are incredibly proud of. Yet nothing is the same as live performance, and this year, we are thrilled to be able to go back on the road to some of the most incredible and illustrious venues in the world to reintroduce the LA Phil in person to audiences in Mexico and the East Coast."

Repertory on tour will highlight two of Mexico's greatest living composers, featuring the U.S. East Coast and Mexico premieres of Gabriela Ortiz's new concerto for violin, Altar de cuerda, and her orchestral work Kauyumari, both LA Phil commissions as well as performances of Arturo Márquez's concerto for violin Fandango. The orchestra will also present Copland's Symphony No. 3 and Mahler's Symphony No. 1.



Featured violin soloists will be Spanish rising star and winner of the 2021 Menuhin Competition María Dueñas and internationally acclaimed musician and leading proponent of new music Anne Akiko Meyers. Each respectively performed the world premieres of Altar de cuerda and Fandango with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil in May 2022 and August 2021.

Gustavo Dudamel said, "I cannot wait to share the exceptional artistry of the musicians of the LA Phil with audiences around the world. With this tour we have the great privilege of presenting to their first audiences the extraordinary new compositions from some of Mexico's most thought-provoking artists. There is nothing quite like sitting in a beautiful concert hall and feeling the rhythm and power of music. I have always believed that music can unite communities and bridge countries and cities around the globe, and I look forward to sharing this extraordinary music with all."

The LA Phil's commitment to touring dates back to its inaugural tour in 1921. With the exception of the 2020/21 season, the LA Phil has toured annually for the last fifty years, traveling to historic venues and renowned music festivals. The pandemic interrupted plans for the 2020 tour, making the 2022 four-city fall tour much anticipated.

OCTOBER 23-29, 2022 TOUR SCHEDULE

Sunday, October 23, at 5PM EDT: Symphony Hall, Boston, MA

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

María Dueñas, violin

Gabriela ORTIZ Altar de cuerda (LA Phil Commission, East Coast premiere)

MAHLER Symphony No. 1

Tuesday, October 25, at 8PM EDT: Carnegie Hall, New York, NY (Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage)

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

María Dueñas, violin

Gabriela ORTIZ Altar de cuerda (LA Phil Commission)

MAHLER Symphony No. 1

Wednesday, October 26, at 8PM EDT: Carnegie Hall, New York, NY (Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage)

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Gabriela ORTIZ Kauyumari (LA Phil Commission, New York premiere)

Arturo MÁRQUEZ Fandango

COPLAND Symphony No. 3

Friday, October 28, at 8:30PM CDT: Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City, MX

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Gabriela ORTIZ Kauyumari (LA Phil Commission, Mexico premiere)

Arturo MÁRQUEZ Fandango

MAHLER Symphony No. 1

Saturday, October 29, at 9PM CDT: Teatro Juarez (Cervantino Festival), Guanajuato, MX

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

María Dueñas, violin

Gabriela ORTIZ Altar de cuerda (LA Phil Commission)

MAHLER Symphony No. 1

