Local Band Dropkick Murphys Collaborates With The Boston Pops In Mother's Day Tribute Video

To all the "wicked darlin'" mothers out there, the Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart have teamed up with one of Boston's most popular bands, the Dropkick Murphys, for a special one-of-a-kind tribute.

Featuring Boston Pops musicians and Maestro Lockhart, the song ""To Our Darlin' Mothers," which is sung by the Dropkick Murphys to the tune of "What Do You Do with a Drunken Sailor?", includes pandemic-tinged lyrics that will resonate with mothers and non-mothers alike, with clips of some of the moms in the Pops orchestra. It will be available on Boston Pops social media channels starting on Friday at 11 a.m., Eastern Time.

"To Our Darlin' Mothers" is also part of the BSO NOW stream The Boston Pops Celebrates Mother's Day: Honoring Women, currently available at www.bso.org/now. With Mother's Day weekend, the Boston Pops' first-ever all-vritual season starts with the Pops and Keith Lockhart celebrating music by and about women. It includes Joan Tower's Fanfare to the Uncommon Woman No. 3, the Main Title from Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, and works by Maurice Ravel, Rachel Bruerville, and William Grant Still that depict the love and care mothers give.

Along with symphonic renditions of classic pop music by Carole King and ABBA, the concert also features a special performance of the first movement of Clara Schumann's Piano Concerto with Tanya Gabrielian, and the final movement from J.S. Bach's Concerto for Two Violins, played by Boston Pops violinist Ala Jojatu and her daughter, Maria Jojatu.

For the first time in its 136-year history, the Boston Pops, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, presents its first-ever all-online spring season in lieu of its traditional live concerts at Symphony Hall, beginning on May 6 with the first of six weekly concert streams distributed through the streaming platform BSO NOW. The BSO NOW concert streaming platform launched in November 2020 and was created in response to the live performance hiatus in place since March 2020, due to the restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the Boston Pops will present six concert streams, releasing each Thursday at noon through June 10 at www.bso.org/now. They consist of four newly recorded performances, led by Maestro Lockhart, and two iconic concert videos from the orchestra's archival treasure trove.