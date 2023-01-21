Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Music Brunch Returns To Club Passim In Harvard Square

Brunches will take place from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM every Sunday.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Live Music Brunch Returns To Club Passim In Harvard Square From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM every Sunday, Passim will be serving up brunch favorites like French Toast and Eggs Benedict as well as vegan options with the backdrop created by some of the best musicians from the greater Boston area. For most Sundays, guests are encouraged to bring their instruments and sit in on tunes led by fantastic local musicians, providing a one of a kind brunch experience. The entire menu and schedule for upcoming brunches can be found at passim.org/brunch.

"Our Live Music Brunch is another wonderful way for our community to gather with great food and entertainment,' said Passim Executive Director Jim Wooster. "It also supports our mission of providing opportunities for us to connect artists with new audiences. In short, it's the perfect way to kick off your Sunday experience."

Upcoming Live Music Brunch performances include:

  • January 22: Old Time Jam with host Sophie Wellington
  • January 29: Bluegrass Jam with hosts Micah John & Maxfield Anderson
  • February 5: Old Time Jam with hosts Ruth Rappaport & Ben Wetherbee
  • February 12: Celtic Jam with hosts Kat Wallace & Ben Roberts
  • February 19: Django Jam with host Jack Soref
  • February 26: Folk Jam with hosts Lucy Nelligan & Charissa Hoffman

The Live Music Brunch menu will include everything from Avocado Benedict and Black Bean Eggs Benedict to French Toast, Breakfast Sandwiches, and more. All menu items will be created from scratch with fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Vegetarian and vegan menu options are available.

Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138. Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. These policies are subject to change. For updates, please visit passim.org.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and international artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.




Award Winning Multi-Instrumentalist Sarah Blacker Returns To Club Passim Photo
Award Winning Multi-Instrumentalist Sarah Blacker Returns To Club Passim
The incredibly talented Sarah Blacker returns to Club Passim in Harvard Square on February 4th for her first Boston area show in three years. Blacker will be joined by her band as she introduces new songs and shares some stories from a life of music.
THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Full Lineup Photo
THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Full Lineup
The Town and The City Festival has announced the full lineup for the two-day music and arts festival set to take place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th in event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown Lowell, Massachusetts.
Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard to Bring Reunion Tour to Boch Center Wang T Photo
Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard to Bring Reunion Tour to Boch Center Wang Theatre in August
Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard will - once again - be reuniting in celebration of the 15th (and counting) anniversary of their film Once. The duo reconvened for the first time in ten years last March 2022 for a limited number of sold-out shows. The pair will be performing at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on August 11, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at BochCenter.org.
PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE is Coming To Wang Theatre in February Photo
PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE is Coming To Wang Theatre in February
PAW Patrol Live! 'Heroes Unite' is coming to Boston's Wang Theater February 11 & 12 for five shows

More Hot Stories For You


THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Full LineupTHE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Full Lineup
January 20, 2023

The Town and The City Festival has announced the full lineup for the two-day music and arts festival set to take place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th in event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown Lowell, Massachusetts.
PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE is Coming To Wang Theatre in FebruaryPAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE is Coming To Wang Theatre in February
January 20, 2023

PAW Patrol Live! 'Heroes Unite' is coming to Boston's Wang Theater February 11 & 12 for five shows
Sheila E Comes to City Winery Boston For Two Shows Next MonthSheila E Comes to City Winery Boston For Two Shows Next Month
January 20, 2023

Percussion icon and Prince collaborator Sheila E will play 2 shows at City Winery at 6pm and 9:30pm on Friday, February 10.  Playing with “A band that can go wherever we need to, whatever genre. New Orleans grooves, jazz, funk, or pop songs,” Sheila E's performance will include both her classics and new works.  
City Winery Hosts Two Month-Long Fundraiser Celebrating Black History Month and Women's History Month 2023City Winery Hosts Two Month-Long Fundraiser Celebrating Black History Month and Women's History Month 2023
January 20, 2023

This February and March, City Winery will host its inaugural two month-long initiatives, respectively titled, “Still I Rise” in celebration of Black History Month and “Fierce Light” honoring women and gender justice at its clubs across the country including Boston.
Ágora Cultural Architects Announces New Season EL JUNTEÁgora Cultural Architects Announces New Season EL JUNTE
January 19, 2023

Concerts, documentaries, a children's theater play, a symposium, and a presentation for a novel form part of El Junte, the artistic season Ágora Cultural Architects has planned for this Spring.
share