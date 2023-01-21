Live Music Brunch Returns To Club Passim In Harvard Square

From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM every Sunday, Passim will be serving up brunch favorites like French Toast and Eggs Benedict as well as vegan options with the backdrop created by some of the best musicians from the greater Boston area. For most Sundays, guests are encouraged to bring their instruments and sit in on tunes led by fantastic local musicians, providing a one of a kind brunch experience. The entire menu and schedule for upcoming brunches can be found at passim.org/brunch.

"Our Live Music Brunch is another wonderful way for our community to gather with great food and entertainment,' said Passim Executive Director Jim Wooster. "It also supports our mission of providing opportunities for us to connect artists with new audiences. In short, it's the perfect way to kick off your Sunday experience."

Upcoming Live Music Brunch performances include:

January 22: Old Time Jam with host Sophie Wellington

January 29: Bluegrass Jam with hosts Micah John & Maxfield Anderson

February 5: Old Time Jam with hosts Ruth Rappaport & Ben Wetherbee

February 12: Celtic Jam with hosts Kat Wallace & Ben Roberts

February 19: Django Jam with host Jack Soref

February 26: Folk Jam with hosts Lucy Nelligan & Charissa Hoffman

The Live Music Brunch menu will include everything from Avocado Benedict and Black Bean Eggs Benedict to French Toast, Breakfast Sandwiches, and more. All menu items will be created from scratch with fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Vegetarian and vegan menu options are available.

Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138. Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. These policies are subject to change. For updates, please visit passim.org.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and international artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.