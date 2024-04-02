Little Feat and Brett Young Added to Indian Ranch 2024 Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two new shows have been added to the 2024 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Little Feat plays on Saturday, August 24, 2024 and country singer Brett Young performs on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 5th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for both shows through April 11th, while supplies last.

The members of Little Feat emerged from the pandemic with their sense of humor, chops, and collective joy in playing intact. Over the past three years, they've focused tours on their epic live album Waiting for Columbus and re-issues of their second through fourth albums (Sailin' Shoes, Dixie Chicken, and Feats Don't Fail Me Now.) Audience response has been rapturous.

The band builds on a deep, over 50-year history. Little Feat used a combination of elite musicianship and brilliant, idiosyncratic songwriting to create a repertoire that transcends all boundaries. California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country and rockabilly mixed with New Orleans swamp boogie led to a powerful sound that has kept the audience dancing for decades.

Their groove – in songs like “Dixie Chicken,” “Spanish Moon,” “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” and “Feats Don't Fail Me Now” – was so infectious it allowed them to endure and press on even when losing their founder, Lowell George, and founding drummer, Richie Hayward. They're in top form now with Scott Sharrard on lead/vox and Tony Leone on drums/vox, and with founder Bill Payne on keys/vox, Fred Tackett on guitars/vox, Kenny Gradney on bass, and Sam Clayton on percussion/vox.

Now it's time for something new. Their creativity has been renewed, and on May 17, 2024 the band will release the brand-new Sam's Place, in which Feat backs their linchpin conga player, Sam Clayton, on vocals. The album features a new song, “Milk Man,” by Sam, Scott, and Fred. There's a live version of “Got My Mojo Working.” Sam and Bonnie Raitt duet on Muddy's “Long Distance Call.”

From his self-titled debut in 2017, Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an impressive string of seven #1 hits – “In Case You Didn't Know” (9x Platinum), “Mercy” (4x Platinum), “Sleep Without You” (2x Platinum), “Like I Loved You” (2x Platinum), “Here Tonight” (2x Platinum), “Catch” (Platinum) and “Lady” (Platinum) – and multiple hit albums defined by an undeniable romantic spark, he has cemented his status as a master of matters of the heart.

Following his acclaimed second studio album, Ticket To L.A., Brett broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, which features his current single, “You Didn't” (Gold) – still riding high on Country radio – and “Lady,” whose lyrics inspired Brett's debut children's book “Love You, Little Lady,” published by Tommy Nelson (an imprint of HarperCollins). One of only four modern Country artists to have their first seven singles go #1, Young debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his Gold-certified Ticket To L.A. while his Platinum self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 8.1 billion global streams to date. In 2018, Young was named ACM's New Male Artist of the Year and ASCAP's Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard) and garnered nominations from Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards, while continuing to amass non-stop hits as “one of Country's most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone).

He released his first holiday album Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics, with special guests including Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae and Colbie Caillat, in 2021, and co-wrote “Long Way Home (From The Motion Picture ‘Father Stu')” with Shay Mooney and Bear Rinehart, featured in Sony Pictures' 2022 film starring Academy Award Nominee Mark Wahlberg. His highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Across The Sheets is out now.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, The Mavericks on June 22nd, Scotty McCreery on June 23rd, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross on July 7th, Aaron Lewis on July 14th (July 13th show is sold out), The Pike Hairfest on July 20th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th, Almost Queen: A Tribute to QUEEN on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 2nd, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 3rd, Grace Potter on August 4th, Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 9th, The Beach Boys on August 11th, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Little Feat on Saturday, August 24, 2024 and Brett Young on Saturday, September 7, 2024 go on-sale Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available for both shows April 5th-April 11th. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.