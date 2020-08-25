Listen: THE BACKDROP Podcast Returns With Episode 9: 'Barrington Stage Company's Harry Clarke'

THE BACKDROP is hosted by four-time Emmy winner Kevin Bleyer.

The Backdrop, the theatrical podcast that sets the stage, is back with its first new episode since COVID shuttered Broadway, "Episode 9: Barrington Stage Company's Harry Clarke." With theatrical productions resuming in Europe and Asia, host Kevin Bleyer (The Daily Show) spoke to the artists here in the US who went on with the show this summer.

Barrington Stage Company's recent production of Harry Clarke isn't just a play. It's a test-case - the first Actors' Equity Association-approved production since theater went dark. As such, the spotlight was blinding, and all eyes were on this one-man-show, eager to learn whether theater can adapt to the realities of COVID. So what's the verdict? Is it safe to go back into the water? Kevin spoke to lone actor Mark H. Dold (Broadway's The Inheritance) and BSC artistic director Julianne Boyd to find out.

THE BACKDROP puts theater's biggest hits and most compelling productions in context - featuring interviews with the creators and cast, punctuated by a punchy, deeply researched dive into the reasons why this particular production is relevant at this particular moment. Join host, Emmy and Writers Guild Award winner Kevin Bleyer (The Daily Show, MSNBC's Ronan Farrow Daily) for this thoughtful mix of historical scene-setting and related current events - the full backdrop. Past episodes of The Backdrop have included a conversation on gentrification with members of the Broadway production of Jitney, Waterwell Theater Company's efforts to bring awareness to the immigration crisis through their projects, and a closer look at the comedic elements in The Play That Goes Wrong, among others.

