Lisa Bastoni, Chris Walton, CJ Red Mouth and More Take Part In Club Passim's Iguana Music Fund Showcase

Lisa Bastoni, Chris Walton, CJ Red Mouth, and members of the Green Tara Project and the Know Better Do Better project will all take part in the Iguana Music Fund Showcase on April 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The show is part of Passim's monthly Discovery Series. Tickets are free and available online at Passim.org.

Each of the artists performing received an Iguana Fund Music Grant in December of 2021. Established in 2008 after an anonymous donor approached Passim with the idea to start a program to support local artists' career growth, the fund provides grants from $500 to $2,000 for musicians with a strong New England connection. Grants are allocated in the areas of recording or manufacturing assistance, publicity and marketing support, equipment and instruments, songwriting retreats, tour support, special projects and other specific activities that promote artists work and/or professional growth. Over the past decade, Passim has awarded more than $513,000 in grants, funding more than 300 projects. This year, Passim received 126 applications from across New England.

Lisa Bastoni organized a three-day songwriting retreat with the help of the Iguana Music Fund. The retreat is for songwriters who are women/non-binary, whose access to creative time and space have been impacted by the pandemic. Bastoni will be joined on stage by Corey Laitman, and Naomi Westwater.

Chris Walton is a singer/songwriter/producer. His music is a blend of classic Soul, Jazz, and Funk with a modern aesthetic. Chris is equally comfortable writing intimate introspective love songs or upbeat retro pop tracks. Chris released his EP, Fade, in February 2021 which was funded in part by an Iguana Music Fund Grant. Fade is a three-song EP that takes the listener on a journey from love to heartache.

CJ Red Mouth is a singer songwriter who just put out her first EP thanks to a Iguana Music Fund Grant. The EP explores what we sacrifice in silencing ourselves, navigating family and self-love, and what it takes to finally use your voice.

Led by Amy Beshara & Shyam Nepali, the Green Tara Project blends Scottish, Irish, Americana, and Nepalese music.

Tom Smith & Kim Moberg will represent the Know Better Do Better project. The Know Better Do Better Project seeks to encourage conversation and awareness of songs that have played a role in sustaining systemic racism, and the writing of new alternative songs. KBDB believes that by facing our music history, creating new songs, and making informed decisions about the songs they choose to sing, they amplify the positive power of music to shape a more just and inclusive world.

"We're thrilled to be able to gather in person again this year to celebrate the Iguana Music Fund recipients," said Abby Altman, Club Manager at Passim. "Last year, projects focused on solo activities like home recording and online content, but it's encouraging to see artists shift focus back to in-person events, like songwriting retreats and artists collaborating across genres."

The Discovery Series is a monthly event sponsored by Nine Athens Music to bring new artists into the Passim community. Through the Discovery Series, Passim provides a platform to connect new artists with a music-loving audience. These artists may be brand new to the club or may have performed at our campfire. festivals, but the Discovery Series features artists in a room filled with our dedicated members.

The Iguana Music Fund Showcase will take place at Club Passim April 11, 2022, at 7:00PM. Tickets can be purchased at Passim.org. The show will be streamed on Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/stream.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show. Guests are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago.