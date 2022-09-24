Liars & Believers to Present Free Performance of YELLOW BIRD CHASE This Week

Fresh off a smash-hit run at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, Cambridge-based Liars & Believers (LAB) will give a free performance of its well-reviewed show "Yellow Bird Chase" at Starlight Square in Central Square at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. This showing is the rescheduling of a much-anticipated July performance that was cancelled because of the intense heat.

"After a phenomenal success with our first international tour, we're looking forward to bringing all of that energy and excitement back to our hometown," said LAB's Artistic Director Jason Slavick. "It's thrilling to feel like we-and Boston-are part of the global theatre world."

While at the Festival, LAB was hosted by Assembly, one of the theatre world's premiere presenters. Jodi Adams, a programmer and producer at Assembly, said of "Yellow Bird Chase": "This family show is inventive, whimsical and charming, and complemented our distinguished program perfectly." This was LAB's first international festival, as well as Assembly Festival's 40th anniversary at the Fringe.

The (Edinburgh) Scotsman called LAB's performance "charming" and the company received an unprecedented four 5-star reviews. While at the Festival, LAB gave 22 performances that were seen by hundreds of people. LAB also gave a workshop for 30 local Edinburgh children through the Mix Up Theatre's prestigious Summer Camp.

Having not only survived, but blossomed during the pandemic, LAB has pivoted away from the traditional residency model to become a touring company. "We are rebranding, refocusing and relaunching," Slavick said. "LAB will showcase and promote Boston talent, raising the city's profile on the global cultural map." LAB's 2022 schedule included a free series of virtual one-act plays; an original, live online production with music, puppets, and masks; an episodic online "Macbeth"; and a regional live Summer tour.

Last February, Liars & Believers partnered with Pedro Adorno, master puppeteer and artistic director of Agua, Sol y Sereno, an acclaimed theatre company based in Puerto Rico. This four-day artistic exchange was the beginning of an ongoing partnership between the two innovative theatre companies.

"Making a collaboration with Liars and Believers is an opportunity to get to know, in depth, likeminded artists who want to relate themes of coexistence, justice and social responsibility with the inner world of the human being with the conviction that theatrical and scenic poetry only grows when there is a relationship between the intimate and the public," Adorno said.

Upcoming efforts include: a partnership with The Foundry in Cambridge's Kendall Square; a remounting of LAB's 2018 beloved "A Story Beyond"; initiating artistic partnerships with Universidad Javeriana in Bogota, Colombia through Boston's own Elsa Mosquera-Sterenberg of Cultural Agora, a member of LAB's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) board; a rebranding effort (new logo and website coming soon), and, in Spring, 2023, premiering "Letters From Prague," an adaptation of the book of the same name, written between family members during the Nazi occupation of Prague.

To further their ambitious 10-year plan, LAB has hired Georgia Lyman as Executive Producer. Lyman, a well-known local curator and producer, came on board in September to help steer the company toward sustainability, exportation, and equity. "Georgia is an accomplished producer on many fronts," Slavick said. "Having her on board will help to propel the company beyond the city limits."

LAB's plan centers around equity. Since last September, every individual working for LAB is paid $25 per hour, a living wage as defined by MIT research. The company also provides childcare for working parents during rehearsals and performances.

LAB is investing deeply in anti-racism work. The company has created an Accountability and Advocacy Board to guide them in addressing LAB's past mistakes, systemic racism, and lack of diversity in the company. Mosquera-Sterenberg and U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo lead this board. They are guiding LAB's journey toward building community through intentional partnerships with local BIPOC-led organizations. Mhlaba-Adebo said: "I come to this work excited to support Liars & Believers, and the creative community at large, in service of creative power-sharing. There is power when we are ALL at the table while stories and art is created. Each of us is unique and worthy of this stage called Life. There is no better way to use my time, expertise, and energy."

Tickets to the "Yellow Bird Chase" performance on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Starlight Square, 84 Bishop Allen Drive, are free. To reserve tickets, go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198906®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fliars-believers-presents-yellow-bird-chase-tickets-416032352967?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1