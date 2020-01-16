LOVE YOURSELF Art Exhibition Opens February 9 At The Colonial Theatre

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) is thrilled to present the second annual Love Yourself Art Exhibition opening on Sunday, February 9 from 2pm-4pm at The Colonial Theatre. This event is free and open to the public.

Arts in Recovery for Youth (AIRY) Founder and Director Marney Schorr will speak about youth suicide prevention, along with youth artist Sophia Bilia, who will share her experience of being in recovery for eating disorders. AIRY is an arts-based suicide prevention program for teens and young adults that fosters resilience and community building.

Performances include: the BTG Youth Chorus; live poetry by Jack Kelly, Ayah Lehtonen and other AIRY alumni; original songs by Grace Ida Marks, Jake Madison and more TBA; and an original dance piece by Dancers of the Berkshires called Support: the Act of Bearing Weight of or Strengthening.

There will also be a screening of the AIRY digital film The Story of Indigo Phoenix, which explores social issues, the emerging teen identity and creating a sense of belonging through peer support.

Love Yourself Art Exhibition is a celebration of youth empowerment through creative arts, and the art will be created by students in AIRY: Rachael Bentz, Jack Kelly, Jalencia Melendez, Kiara Bresett, Amy Lacrosse, Jake Madison and Sophia Bilia.

Mentoring artists of Love Yourself will also have visual response art on view, including: Ellen Joffe Halpern, Caroline Kelley, Tammara Leminen, Leo Mazzeo, Misa Chappell, Peggy Morse and Marney Schorr.

Love Yourself will be on display in the lobby of the Colonial from February 7 until March 20. Sales will benefit AIRY and BTG PLAYS! education programs.

Love Yourself is a part of BTG's No Boundaries in Art (NBIA) series, and was curated by Stephanie Cohen. NBIA is sponsored by WealthE from Berkshire Money Management.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You