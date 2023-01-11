LADIES AT A GAY GIRLS' BAR, 1938-69 Announced At The Dance Complex, February 10-12

Maggie Cee's Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938 - 1969 will be presented by The Dance Complex in Central Square Cambridge February 10-12, as part of its 30th Anniversary highlighting the extraordinary range of dance and movement in the Greater Boston dance community.

With Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938-1969, Maggie Cee explores her years as a teenage gay rights activist, her identity and fem history in this solo dance/theatre performance. She illuminates the feminine women whose stories are too often forgotten, but whose strength and determination paved the way for the gay rights movement that followed. This intimate performance imagines the queer past and passions between people who loved, fought, and created space to be themselves out of sheer necessity and determination.

"Maggie Cee's work is both specific and universal. She brings our eyes and ears to a unique slice of queer history through dance/theatre- and teaches us to see our own worlds more specifically. The Dance Complex is thrilled to host Maggie's work this 30th Anniversary season," said Executive Artistic Director Peter DiMuro.

In its 30th season, The Dance Complex strives to enable the creation, study, and performance of dance by sustaining artists, audiences, and community through exciting programming. The Dance Complex is supported by Mass Cultural Council, Barr Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The Boston Foundation, The Klarman Family Foundation, Cambridge Community Foundation, Cambridge Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and others.

Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938-1969 will be performed at The Dance Complex February 10-12, For tickets, information and event updates, visit dancecomplex.org/events. The schedule is subject to change. The Dance Complex is at 536 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA.