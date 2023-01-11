Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LADIES AT A GAY GIRLS' BAR, 1938-69 Announced At The Dance Complex, February 10-12

Maggie Cee explores her years as a teenage gay rights activist, her identity and fem history in this solo dance/theatre performance.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Maggie Cee's Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938 - 1969 will be presented by The Dance Complex in Central Square Cambridge February 10-12, as part of its 30th Anniversary highlighting the extraordinary range of dance and movement in the Greater Boston dance community.

With Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938-1969, Maggie Cee explores her years as a teenage gay rights activist, her identity and fem history in this solo dance/theatre performance. She illuminates the feminine women whose stories are too often forgotten, but whose strength and determination paved the way for the gay rights movement that followed. This intimate performance imagines the queer past and passions between people who loved, fought, and created space to be themselves out of sheer necessity and determination.

"Maggie Cee's work is both specific and universal. She brings our eyes and ears to a unique slice of queer history through dance/theatre- and teaches us to see our own worlds more specifically. The Dance Complex is thrilled to host Maggie's work this 30th Anniversary season," said Executive Artistic Director Peter DiMuro.

In its 30th season, The Dance Complex strives to enable the creation, study, and performance of dance by sustaining artists, audiences, and community through exciting programming. The Dance Complex is supported by Mass Cultural Council, Barr Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The Boston Foundation, The Klarman Family Foundation, Cambridge Community Foundation, Cambridge Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and others.

Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938-1969 will be performed at The Dance Complex February 10-12, For tickets, information and event updates, visit dancecomplex.org/events. The schedule is subject to change. The Dance Complex is at 536 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA.




Boston Baroque concludes its 50th season with two programs in March and April. First, Boston Baroque presents two works by Mozart—his "Jupiter" Symphony No. 41 and the Sinfonia concertante featuring soloists Christina Day Martinson, violin, and Jason Fisher, viola. Finally, the season comes to a close with a new production of Gluck's opera Iphigénie en Tauride starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, William Burden, and Jesse Blumberg.
Letters From Home manifests the deep connection between father and daughter.  Part of Kalean Ung is awakened when she discovers letters written to her father, Chinary Ung, from their relatives during the Cambodian Genocide. As she digs into the letters, she discovers more and more about  the process of intergenerational healing, incorporating her history as an actor with her newly learned lineage. Both devastating and humorous, Letters From Home reminds audiences that life is painful and lucky all at once. Through mystery, myth, and unbreakable bonds, Kalean is transformed by this poignant and personal journey. 
The Museum of Russian Icons presents a 'Day of Ballet,' featuring tours of  the exhibition Swan Lake: 145 Years of History and Triumph, ballet demonstrations, family activities and a dance workshop, on Saturday, January 14, from 12-2pm.  On Saturday, January 28, the Museum presents a Birch Tea Lecture and Ceremony, held in conjunction with the exhibition Tree of Life: Birch Through the Ages. 
Singer and Songwriter Robin Batteau brings his unique new project, Banned in Sparta, to the Passim stage on January 29th. Inspired by ancient Greek Lyric Poets like Sappho, Simonides, and Corinna from the 5th and 6th and 7th centuries BCE, Banned in Sparta, combines the incredible songwriting talents of Batteau with the iconic voices from New England's folk scene like Tom Rush, Carolyn Hester, Tom Paxton, Livingston Taylor, Kate Taylor, and Eric Andersen. Batteau elevates the myths and ancient struggles of the Greek tragedies into modern folk classics. Robin's sister Yani, who plays clawhammer style banjo, will open the show and join him onstage for a few songs. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org. 

January 11, 2023

Letters From Home manifests the deep connection between father and daughter.  Part of Kalean Ung is awakened when she discovers letters written to her father, Chinary Ung, from their relatives during the Cambodian Genocide. As she digs into the letters, she discovers more and more about  the process of intergenerational healing, incorporating her history as an actor with her newly learned lineage. Both devastating and humorous, Letters From Home reminds audiences that life is painful and lucky all at once. Through mystery, myth, and unbreakable bonds, Kalean is transformed by this poignant and personal journey. 
January 11, 2023

The Museum of Russian Icons presents a 'Day of Ballet,' featuring tours of  the exhibition Swan Lake: 145 Years of History and Triumph, ballet demonstrations, family activities and a dance workshop, on Saturday, January 14, from 12-2pm.  On Saturday, January 28, the Museum presents a Birch Tea Lecture and Ceremony, held in conjunction with the exhibition Tree of Life: Birch Through the Ages. 
January 10, 2023

Singer and Songwriter Robin Batteau brings his unique new project, Banned in Sparta, to the Passim stage on January 29th. Inspired by ancient Greek Lyric Poets like Sappho, Simonides, and Corinna from the 5th and 6th and 7th centuries BCE, Banned in Sparta, combines the incredible songwriting talents of Batteau with the iconic voices from New England's folk scene like Tom Rush, Carolyn Hester, Tom Paxton, Livingston Taylor, Kate Taylor, and Eric Andersen. Batteau elevates the myths and ancient struggles of the Greek tragedies into modern folk classics. Robin's sister Yani, who plays clawhammer style banjo, will open the show and join him onstage for a few songs. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org. 
January 10, 2023

The Huntington's founding Managing Director Michael Maso will step down from the leadership role he has held at the company for over 40 years at the end of this season – his 41st as managing director – on June 30, 2023.
January 9, 2023

Over the next three years, Sonic Boom will provide over $500,000 in operational and financial support for The Summer Stars Foundation's flagship performing arts summer camp.
