Kip Moore To Perform June 30th At Indian Ranch

Indian Ranch announced that Kip Moore will perform in Webster, MA on Sunday, June 30th as part of the 2019 Yuengling Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26th at 10:00 AM; an Insider's Club Presale will take place Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

With a string of Top 20 hits, multi-platinum Kip Moore's most recent single "Last Shot" comes from his revered third studio album SLOWHEART, and follows his fourth No. One hit "More Girls Like You." SLOWHEART garnered instant praise from critics as Moore's "most complete, cohesive declaration of his artistic sensibilities yet," by NPR, as well landing on multiple "Best Of" lists including Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, UpRoxx, Bobby Bones Show, Taste Of Country, Sounds Like Nashville, The Boot, PopMatters, and Whiskey Riff. SLOWHEART follows the acclaim that surrounded Moore's sophomore album Wild Ones heralded as "an impressively singular release from Music Row" by The Guardian and his PLATINUM debut album Up All Night that spawned three No. One hit singles, including GOLD certified "Beer Money," PLATINUM certified "Hey Pretty Girl," and the DOUBLE PLATINUM breakout hit "Somethin' 'Bout A Truck."

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddle wheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are Lee Brice on June 15th, Jamey Johnson on June 23rd, Melissa Etheridge on June 29th, Bruce In The USA on July 13th, The Mavericks July 14th, George Thorogood and the Destroyers on July 21st, Get The Led Out on July 27th, Josh Turner on August 4th, Dwight Yoakam on August 18th, The Marshall Tucker Band on August 25th, The Charlie Daniels Band on September 15th, The Pike HairFest on September 28th, and Local CountryFest on September 29th. More shows will be announced soon.

Indian Ranch recently introduced the new Slater's VIP Club. Ticket holders can now reserve a spot at Samuel Slater's Restaurant before their favorite artist hits the stage. The brand new Slater's VIP Club offers pre-concert access to the restaurant with reserved seating, private entrance to the concert venue, exclusive access to the restaurant bar, and more. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2GlobFt

Tickets for Kip Moore on Sunday, June 30, 2019 go on sale Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 12:00 PM showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You