Kelly Macfarland Set To Headline Comedy Night At Samuel Slater's Restaurant

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, February 16, 2024. The show will feature Kelly Macfarland plus special guests Jessica Casciano and Caroline Cooke for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at Click Here.

As an experienced stand-up comedian, Kelly Macfarland has an extensive and well-rounded resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances, corporate events, and entertaining U.S. troops overseas. Kelly was first runner-up in the Boston Comedy Festival and voted “Best of the Fest” at the Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival. Kelly has two albums available on iTunes, Amazon, and SiriusXM radio. She has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Comedy Stage at the Boston Calling Music Festival, and the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival – National Comedy Center. She has been a featured headliner for the Boston Women in Comedy Festival since its inception. Kelly has appeared on Stand Up in Stilettos on the TV Guide Channel, The Today Show, The View, NBC's Last Comic Standing, AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE, and Comedy Central. Kelly won 1st place in the 2016 Ladies of Laughter professional category.

Jessica Casciano, a 15+ year pro, was a semifinalist in both the Boston Comedy Festival and the Sam Adams Light Contest. She was chosen to be showcased by Marshall's “Women In Comedy” and was voted one of Mix 98.5's Funniest People in New England. That's not all! She won WFNX's Yuks 4 Buks Contest – and is the Resident Funny Lady on WFNX.

Caroline Cooke is a Boston-based stand-up comic who blends social commentary and storytelling to deliver big laughs about the absurd nature of our society and daily lives. With a decade of marketing experience and hundreds of stand-up performances, Caroline helps organizations of all backgrounds and sizes in marketing, producing and performing live comedy shows that bring joy and laughter to audiences. Caroline was recently featured in the Boston Comedy Festival, Burbank Comedy Festival, Salem Comedy & Spirits Festival, and Last Comix Standing, and is a three-time gold medalist in the Quadrennial Comedy Games.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Whiskey Boulevard on January 26th, WORLD GONE CRAZY: New England's Premiere Comedy Band on March 1st and Jon Stetson: Psychic Mind-Blowing Comedy Show with America's Master Mentalist on March 8th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Kelly Macfarland & Guests on Friday, February 16, 2024 are on-sale now at Click Here. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.