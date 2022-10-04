KINKY BOOTS Comes to North Shore Music Theatre This Month

Audiences can expect to feel the energy, joy, and laughter when Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) presents KINKY BOOTS, the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical! KINKY BOOTS sashays on stage from Tuesday, October 25 thru Sunday, November 6, 2022.

"I can't think of a better way to end our first subscription season back than with this uplifting, positive, musical that's fresh, funny, and a just a great night at the theatre," said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. "Though the title is a bit cheeky, Kinky Boots is packed with joy and delivers a universal and compassionate message about being yourself, and how opening your heart and mind can change your life and the life of those around you."

The six-time Tony Award-Winning musical KINKY BOOTS features songs by Grammy, Emmy, and Tony-Winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Newsies). Based on the 2005 British film, KINKY BOOTS follows the story of Charlie, a young, straight-laced man, who unexpectedly inherits his family's shoe factory. After discovering the business has been struggling for some time, and a chance encounter with Lola, a drag queen, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership to save the business. Together, they develop a plan to produce custom footwear for drag queens, rather than the men's dress shoes that his family was once known for, alienating many workers at the factory and people in his life in the process.

KINKY BOOTS will star Luke Hamilton as Charlie Price, Julian Malone as Lola/Simon, and Audrey Belle Adams as Lauren. All three recently finished leading the cast of the smash-hit summer run of KINKY BOOTS at NSMT's sister theatre, Theatre By The Sea, in Wakefield, RI.

The show will also feature Mary Callanan (Trish), Dean Cestari (Harry), James Fairchild (Don), Etta Grover (Nicola), Kevin B. McGlynn (George), and Alaina Mills (Pat) along with the "Angels" played by Tyler Dema, Tony Collins, Jaye Jackson, Pablo Pernia, Wyatt Slone, and Stephen Vaught.

The 24-person cast also includes Danny Adams (Richard), Vinny Andaloro, Christopher Deangelis, Jennifer Dinolfo (Milan Stage Manager), Billy Goldstein, Arnold Harper II (Simon Sr.), Sara Kleist, Elora von Rosch, and James Andrew Walsh (Mr. Price)

The creative team for KINKY BOOTS includes Kevin P. Hill (Director & Choreographer), Dan Rodriguez (Music Direction), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Gregg Barnes (Original Costume Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator/ Additional Costume Design), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Adam Bates (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Original Wig Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Additional Hair & Wig Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Pablo Pernia (Assistant Choreographer), and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Direction).

KINKY BOOTS is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer/Casting Director).

Tickets for KINKY BOOTS are priced starting from $63 - $88. Performances are October 25 - November 6, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 18 and under save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.