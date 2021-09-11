Judson Memorial Church and S/C Projects Present Movement Without Borders: A Day of Performance to Celebrate New York Immigration Coalition

On Saturday, October 2, 2021, dancers, musicians, filmmakers, poets, and immigration advocates will gather in community at Judson Memorial Church around the urgent issue of humanizing our immigration system.

Movement Without Borders: A Day of Performance to Celebrate New York Immigration Coalition, UnLocal, and Gente Unida-three dynamic organizations that create support systems for those navigating the immigration system-will take place from 11am to 6:30pm at Judson Memorial Church. It is a day of performance and arts events with a reach that surpasses boundaries.

Conceived, directed, and produced by dance maker Richard Colton, in collaboration with Judson Memorial Church, performers will include dancer/choreographers Mariana Valencia, Ernesto Breton/Rudy Perez, Jimena Paz, Francisco Cordova, Horacio Macuacua, Francesca Harper, Edivaldo Ernesto, and Shamel Pitts/TRIBE; multidisciplinary artist Emilio Rojas; and Antonio Sánchez Band with Thana Alexa, Jordan Peters, Carmen Staaf, Noam Wiesenberg, and poet Jonathan Mendoza.

Among the speakers will be Pulitzer Prize-winning author Margo Jefferson, poet Claudia Rankine and The Racial Imaginary Institute; Gina Belafonte, Executive Director, Sankofa; visual artist Xaviera Simmons; Enrique Morones, founder of Border Angels, Founder/Director of Gente Unida; members of UnLocal with filmmaker Adelita Husni-Bey; members of New York Immigration Coalition; Roger H. Brown, former president of Berklee College of Music; Reverend Micah Bucey of Judson Memorial Church, and music producer/activist Raoul Roach.

The event will also include Adelita Husni-Bey's film Chiron, introduced by Husni-Bey; and the border photojournalism of Tish Lampert will be presented in a new film collaboration with Emilio Rojas and poet Sibani Sen.

The event is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $20. Link to make a reservation: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movement-without-borders-tickets-169389573775

Program subject to change.

Judson Memorial Church is located at 55 Washington Square South (between Thompson and Sullivan Streets) in Manhattan.

For further information about the day's events, the organizations, and bios of all performers and speakers, visit https://www.movementwithoutborders.com.

For information about the health and safety protocols for this event, visit https://www.movementwithoutborders.com.

A 90-minute version of this performance will take place on Sunday, October 3, at the Jersey City Theater Center as part of its Voices International Theater Festival. More information about this event: https://www.newjerseystage.com/articles/2021/08/05/jctc-presents-3rd-annual-voices-international-theatre-festival/.

Movement Without Borders has received major support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art: Building Bridges Program.