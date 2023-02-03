John Fugelsang to Appear With Kevin Bartini At Shakespeare & Company in March

Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival will present the third installment of Kevin Bartini & Friends on Saturday, March 18, an evening of comedy featuring Bartini as Master of Ceremonies and comedian, actor, and broadcaster John Fugelsang as the headliner.

Fugelsang currently hosts Tell Me Everything on weekdays on SiriusXM Insight 121, and recently performed in The Bill of Rights Concert on AXS, alongside Lewis Black and Dick Gregory. He has also appeared at Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival, HBO's U.S Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, and hosted America's Funniest Home Videos for ABC.

Fugelsang's film and television credits also include Politically Incorrect and Coyote Ugly, among others, as well as the 2015 documentary Dream On, named Best Documentary by the New York Film Festival. He's interviewed countless musicians, actors, and politicians, including Paul McCartney, William Hurt, Sen. Bernie Sanders, David Crosby, Rita Moreno, and Carl Reiner; his interview with George Harrison proved to be Harrison's final televised appearance.

In 2007, Fugelsang premiered the acclaimed solo show All The Wrong Reasons at New York Theatre Workshop, and received a Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance.

A comedian, actor, and writer, Bartini has been seen most recently as the recurring character Billy Jones in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and has appeared on NBC's Today Show, ABC's What Would You Do, Discovery Channel's Cash Cab, and NBC's Saturday Night Live, among many other credits.

The evening begins at 7 p.m., at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre at Shakespeare & Company. Tickets are $38, and Mike's Place will be open prior to and after the show, serving beer, wine, signature cocktails, and other concessions. Visit shakespeare.org to purchase tickets, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

About Shakespeare & Company



Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.