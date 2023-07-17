Joe Merrick Comes to The Spire Center for Performing Arts in October

Award winning singer-songwriter Joe Merrick will perform at The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, July 15, at 6 AM, at Click Here. The show is presented as part of the Spire’s TD Bank Lobby Series.

Owner of Guilty Dog Studios, Joe has worked in the Boston area for over twenty years, and has worked with the likes of Kevin Barry (guitarist for Paula Cole and Mary Chapen Carpenter), Keith Harris (Drummer for Black Eyed Peas), Dan Kenny (Keyboardist for Britney Spears) and produced local favorites such as Two Ton Shoe, Junction 18 and A Loss For Words.

A Guilty Dog recording was included in the season finale of the Sopranos for HBO. He has received songwriting awards from “ABET,” “The Great American Song Contest,” “Song of the Year,” and Billboard. His songwriting style has been compared to Rob Thomas (Matchbox 20), James Taylor, Marc Cohn, and the Allman Brothers.

Joe has also recently signed a deal with Pen Publishing, The Music Library, and Audiosparx. His song, "Good Feeling For A Change," was licensed to use in an upcoming television show on Lifetime Television, as well as three MTV network shows. Last September, he was featured on ABC's affiliate WCVB Channel Five's Chronicle. In 2011, he was featured on Boston 25's Zip Trip in Yarmouth, MA performing the summertime favorite "Goodnight Cape Cod." Boston 25 also featured him performing his Christmas song "Santa Is Alive and Well" on the "Fox Rocks" show in December. Joe Is currently working on a live CD and DVD.

Tickets for Joe Merrick at The Spire Center for Performing Arts are $15 and go on sale Saturday, July 15, at 6 AM, at www.spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.