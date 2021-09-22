Jenn Colella, MAIDEN VOYAGE, Melissa Ferrick & More Join P-Town Art House Lineup For Women's Week

Mark Cortale, Producing Artistic Director of The Art House, and co-founder of developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown has announced exciting new programming for the Women's Week 2021 lineup in mid-October, hot on the heels of his tenth anniversary Art House summer season. Indie Rock star Melissa Ferrick returns on Sunday, October 10 at 6:30 PM for one night only. Jenn Colella, Tony-nominated star of the Tony-winning smash hit musical Come From Away, and star on Broadway of If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy makes her Women's Week bow on Saturday, October 16 at 7 PM for one night only, with Carmel Dean at the piano. And smack in-between the aforementioned stars, will be a concert presentation of the new musical Maiden Voyage, written by Mindi Dickstein and Carmel Dean, and starring Hannah Corneau and Jenn Colella, presented by New Works Provincetown on Friday, October 15 at 6:30 PM and Sunday, October 17 at 2 PM. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Melissa Ferrick is a Professor of the Practice at Northeastern University in the Music Industry Department at the College of Arts Media and Design. They've released seventeen albums over the last twenty-five years and has won numerous awards for songwriting, production, and performance. From 2013 - 2019, Melissa was an Associate Professor of Songwriting at Berklee College of Music. They hold an Ed.M from Harvard University. Melissa is the named plaintiff of the class action lawsuit, Ferrick v. Spotify for willful infringement of copyright. Their publishing catalog is administered worldwide by the Raleigh Music Group.Signed to Atlantic Records in 1992 at the age of 21, after opening up for Morrissey in the US and UK, they released their debut and sophomore albums on Atlantic before moving on to Independent label W.A.R. Records between 1996-1999. In 2000 Melissa launched the nationally distributed independent record label Right On Records. Regarded in the industry and by their peers as one of the most prolific and hardworking artists in the business, Ferrick still tours regularly playing throughout North America. They have shared the stage with Morrissey, Joan Armatrading, Weezer, Tegan and Sara, Mark Cohen, Paul Westerberg, Bob Dylan, John Hiatt, Ani DiFranco, k.d.Lang, Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, and many others.

New Works Provincetown presents a concert presentation of a new musical Maiden Voyage with book & lyrics by Mindi Dickstein (Little Women, Benny & Joon, Toy Story - The Musical) and music by Carmel Dean (Well Behaved Women & Renascence). Starring Tony Nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away & If/Then) and Hannah Corneau (Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked), this work is inspired by the true story of the 1989-1990 Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race, in which the first ever all-female sailing team found the grit and determination needed to conquer the seas - and made history. Music Direction is by Kristin Stowell.

Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away in a performance that garnered her the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Her brilliant performance in Come From Away was filmed live and premiered on Apple TV+ earlier this month for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include Feed the Beast, Elementary, All My Children, Rescue Me, The Good Wife, The Code, Madam Secretary, and Evil. She has been seen on film in Uncertainty. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.

Mark Cortale is celebrating his tenth anniversary season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA. Since 2011 he has presented artists that include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Megan Mullally and Christine Ebersole. In 2019, he produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get. He founded the international Broadway @ Concert Series featuring Seth Rudetsky as music director and host in Provincetown in 2011 and has presented these concerts at theatres that include the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The Broward Center, The Wallis, The Kimmel Center, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Huntington Theatre Company, The Herbst Theatre and the Leicester Square Theatre in London. Beginning in June of 2020 these concerts were offered virtually every Sunday during the pandemic as The Seth Concert Series in association with BroadwayWorld. Mark also founded the singing string quartet Well-Strung which debuted at The Art House in 2012. In 2019 he launched a developmental theatre lab called New Works Provincetown. New Works Provincetown with producing partners Jonathan Murray & Harvey Reese currently has two musicals in development: The Last Diva with a book by Jonathan Tolins, music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michale Korie and Maiden Voyage with book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean. Info at markcortalepresents.com.

For more information on the full Women's Week 2021 Provincetown Art House lineup and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006. Please note that Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are now required for all shows at The Art House.