Jacob's Pillow's Screening of THE MEN WHO DANCED Postponed

Jacob's Pillow has announced that they are postponing their screening of The Men Who Danced.

See their statement below:

Jacob's Pillow is pausing to reflect and identify ways we as a staff and an organization can stand in solidarity with Black artists, our partners, and the entire Black community, and contribute effectively to the fight against racial inequality and oppression.

We are actively developing and redefining our commitments as we evolve in light of this profound moment. As a result, we have postponed today's Virtual Pillow screening of The Men Who Danced, and plan to reschedule soon. i??Please watch for an email this Friday containing additional thoughts and resources from Jacob's Pillow.

This Friday at 3pm Eastern, our weekly Families Dance Together class will continue on Zoom as planned. All donations from this class will be contributed to our local partner, NAACP Berkshire County Branch. More details on how to register can be found here.

