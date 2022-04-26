Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival Returns for 90th Anniversary Season, June 22 – August 28, 2022

Jacob's Pillow has announced its full schedule of programming for this summer's Dance Festival, including 10 weeks of performances, talks, community events, exhibitions, and more. This year marks the 90th Anniversary Season of the Dance Festival, which will celebrate the reopening of the renovated Ted Shawn Theatre and a return to indoor performances at Jacob's Pillow.

"There is such breadth and depth to what we have programmed this summer, from works that connect us to the nine decades of our history to genres that have never been a part of the Festival before," said Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge. "Audiences will have the chance to witness some of the best dance being created today, including works specifically commissioned for the Festival while at the same time actively participating in classes, workshops and in a series of dance parties that we've staged to invite people to move together. We can't wait to welcome Pillow-goers back to the dance heaven that is Jacob's Pillow as well as invite new artists and audiences to experience this magical place for the first time."

The historic Ted Shawn Theatre stands as the centerpiece of the Jacob's Pillow campus. On July 9th, 1942, the Shawn opened as the first performance space in America designed exclusively for dance. This summer, artists and audiences will return to the newly-renovated theater beginning with Community Day on Saturday, June 11 and the Season Opening Gala on Saturday, June 18. The theater features a new cooling and air ventilation system, orchestra pit, expanded accessibility for artists and audience members, an increased stage depth (by 10 feet), and enhanced technology, among other improvements.

U.S.-based and international dance companies will also perform on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage and at sites across the campus. New this year is a series of 20 one-night-only performances on the Henry J. Leir Stage, with performances ranging from ballet and contemporary to powwow dances, hip-hop, house, tap, hustle, flamenco, zapateado, classical and folk styles, and more. This summer's program also features three special site-based performances on the Pillow grounds.

To maintain a commitment to providing free access to dance in performance, Jacob's Pillow will run a special "90 for the 90th" ticket program this summer, distributing up to 90 free tickets for all evening performances on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage. Details on how to enter will be announced later this spring.

Additional free programming this summer includes four performances on the Henry J. Leir Stage with dancers from The School at Jacob's Pillow's programs: Contemporary Ballet (June 25), Contemporary (July 16), Musical Theatre (August 6), and Dance Theatre: Afro-Latin Immersion (August 20).

Virtual offerings this year will include a one-night-only livestream of the Season Opening Gala and The School's performances, as well as six fully-produced films of select Festival performances, which will be released once monthly from October 2022 through March 2023. Details will be announced later this year.

Upcoming world premieres this Festival season include: the Pillow-exclusive engagement America(na) to Me, which includes three Pillow commissions (June 22-26); Ronald K. Brown / EVIDENCE performing The Equality of Night and Day, featuring an original score performed live by composer, jazz pianist, and MacArthur Fellow Jason Moran (June 29-July 3); new works for Taylor Stanley, a celebrated principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, performing the world premieres of Pillow commissions by William Forsythe, Jodi Melnick, and Shamel Pitts (July 27-31); and two world premieres from a new collaboration between Dance Heginbotham Artistic Director John Heginbotham and composer Ethan Iverson: Dance Sonata and Adagio. (August 10-14).

Festival performances are curated by Tatge and Associate Curators, Melanie George and Ali Rosa-Salas.

Jacob's Pillow is committed to creating a safe and healthy environment as we come together for the 90th Anniversary Season. Before visiting Jacob's Pillow, please refer to jacobspillow.org/health and to Jacob's Pillow email communications for the most up-to-date guidance and policies.