OUTLANDER IN CONCERT: ECHOES THROUGH THE HIGHLANDS To Play Boch Center

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GEA Live and Sony Pictures Television have announced tour dates for OUTLANDER IN CONCERT: ECHOES THROUGH THE HIGHLANDS, which will visit Boston’s Boch Center Shubert Theatre on October 10, 2026. The announcement comes ahead of the production’s sold-out world premiere in Scotland and alongside the final season of Outlander currently airing on STARZ and MGM+.

The concert experience pairs cinematic visuals from all eight seasons of the series with a live performance of the score by Emmy Award–winning composer Bear McCreary. Presented on a large HD screen, the production will feature a live ensemble of musicians and vocalists performing with traditional Scottish instruments, including bagpipes, fiddles, and the hurdy-gurdy.

Executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts collaborated with McCreary to create a curated program that incorporates scenes from across the series, including footage from its eighth and final season.

The music of Outlander has generated more than 500 million streams globally, with its theme song, “The Skye Boat Song,” surpassing 49 million plays. The soundtrack remains the best-selling title in Sony Pictures Television’s catalog.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston on October 10, 2026.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m., with a venue presale beginning Wednesday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available through the Boch Center box office, by phone at (800) 877-7575, and online.