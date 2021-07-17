Immersive, Bilingual ROMEO & JULIET Will Be Performed by Apollinaire Theatre Company Next Month

The age-old vendetta between the Capulets and the Montagues erupts this August in Chelsea Square. Shakespeare's beloved romantic tragedy will be staged in the streets, parks, and by the fountain, as well as in the windows of the Chelsea Theatre Works.

Audiences will move with and be creators of the action of this immersive production.

The evening begins at 6:00 with Live Music, Street Performances, and Craft Brews at the pop-up BearMoose Beer Garden on Winnisimmet Street by the Chelsea Theatre Works.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner via take-out or delivery from Chelsea's exciting culinary delights.

Romeo & Juliet, performed in a bilingual adaptation (English/Spanish), begins in front of the Chelsea Theatre Works at 7:45. The production is designed to engage English speaking and Spanish speaking audiences alike.

Composer Demetrius Fuller, best know to Apollinaire audiences for his compositions for Chelsea People, is creating the soundtrack for the production, which he will perform live with musicians Nate Fuller and Emi Nishida.

Sound Designer/Music Director David Reiffel rounds out the musical team. This is David's 25th show with Apollinaire- standouts include A Midsummer Night's Dream (Norton nominee- Outstanding Fringe Production) and A Beautiful Day... and Stupid F***ing Bird (Norton winners- Outstanding Fringe Production). His work has also been heard coast to coast from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to Boston's SpeakEasy Stage and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. He won the Norton award for Outstanding Musical Direction.

The cast of 25 is helmed by newcomers Mishka Yarovoy and Emma Laird, both current BFA students at Boston University, as Romeo and Juliet, and Apollinaire favorites Brooks Reeves (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Three Sisters) as Friar Lawrence and Ann Carpenter (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, The Visit, Uncle Vanya) as the Nurse. This production also features Alan Kuang as Tybalt, Sandra Seone-Serí as Benvolio, Ethan Williams as Mercutio, Paola Ferrer as the Prince, and Karina Beleno Carney and Phil Thompson as Lady and Lord Capulet.

Performances are FREE, and run August 14-28.

Learn more at www.apollinairetheatre.com