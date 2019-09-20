Il Volo Coming To The Boch Center Wang Theatre In February

The Boch Center and NS2 announced today that operatic pop trio Il Volo will take the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage in celebration of their 10-year anniversary on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 27 at 10:00AM.

Available for preorder now, Il Volo's new album, 10 Years - The Best Of, out November 8 via Sony Music, pays homage to the career of three unique voices that have crossed national borders, selling millions of records, and climbed rankings worldwide. 10 Years - The Best Of offers all the best of Il Volo's repertoire, from "O Sole Mio" to "My Way" to "Grande Amore." The track list is comprised both by songs recorded in the studio and by new live recordings, including a recent performance in Matera, Italy which was filmed and will be broadcast later this year. Il Volo: Ten Years will make its premiere on PBS stations nationwide beginning November 30; check local listings for airdates & times.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 27 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





