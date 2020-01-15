Huntington Theatre Company Announces Casting For World Premiere Of OUR DAUGHTERS, LIKE PILLARS

Huntington Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere family comedy, Our Daughters, Like Pillars. Obie Award-winning playwright and Boston native Kirsten Greenidge (Luck of the Irish, Milk Like Sugar at the Huntington) joins forces with director Kimberly Senior (Sweat and The Niceties at the Huntington; Disgraced on Broadway) to tell the funny and moving story of one whirlwind weekend in the life of a contemporary black American family. Our Daughters, Like Pillars begins performances at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont Street, Boston) on Friday, March 20, 2020 and will run through Sunday, April 19, 2020. The official press opening night is Wednesday, April 1. Tickets are now available.

It's a surprise to everyone when Lavinia invites her sisters and their mother to a gorgeous summer house in New Hampshire for a vacation that she hopes will last forever. But when the sisters' stepmother Missy - the woman who inherited their dad's everything - shows up unannounced, long-simmering feuds flare up and family bonds are called into question.

Perhaps the most weighty of influences on this deep dive into family dynamics are gleaned from playwright Kirsten Greenidge 's personal life. "I do have sisters, and we are very close (and most of the extended family does live together now--it's all just ridiculously coincidental as an "art imitating life" scenario I am embarrassed to even write about it in such proximity to this play at all). But, I really have to push myself to make Our Daughters, Like Pillars not autobiographical and allow all of these characters to do things and say things that are much funnier and meaner and far more audacious than we would all behave towards each other in real life. That is the delight of being an artist, a playwright. Then, because you are the playwright, you can figure out how you want those characters to pick up the pieces (or not) and how you want an audience to meet all this in the theatre."





