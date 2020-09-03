Huntington Announces New Slate Of Huntington @ HomeSchool Courses

Huntington @ HomeSchool offers a wide range of virtual courses for all ages, from Shakespeare to acting, public speaking, design, and more.

Huntington Theatre Company announces that its Huntington @ HomeSchool program will continue throughout the 2020-2021 season. Created by the Huntington's Education Department, Huntington @ HomeSchool is a program of online courses designed to engage with students of all ages in creative expression in a digital environment on a wide variety of topics about and related to theatre. Courses and panel discussion topics range from play and script analysis, performance techniques, poetry, directing, public speaking workshops, theatrical design, career pathways, and more.

When schools began remote learning in March due to COVID-19 and the resulting quarantine, the Huntington's Education Department also lost all remaining in-school rehearsals, performances, and student matinee performances. To stay connected to schools, students, teachers, and artists of all ages, Huntington @ HomeSchool was created. These online courses have already attracted a wide range of participants: 614 students from 23 states and six different countries have participated in 55 different courses, led by 15 Huntington staff members and artisans.

Participants responded to the classes with enthusiasm, saying, "I enjoyed the class, and it was very helpful to be with such a thoughtful and diverse group of people." Others said, "This was a great experience that makes me want to take more poetry classes. I very much appreciate this outreach from the Huntington, to keep us creating and dreaming of brighter days." "The instructor did a great job encouraging everyone in a wide range of ages. I was very impressed and would definitely take another class."

Starting in September, Huntington @ HomeSchool will begin to charge a minimal fee for courses: $15 per session for adults. All courses will remain free for anyone 18 years-old or younger (with promotional code 18BELOW). This minimal fee will help the company sustain the program and compensate the instructors and panelists for their time and expertise. Courses are typically one session and one-hour in length, but the Education Department is also working on some multi-week courses to include in the lineup as well. Registration for courses will launch this week, and most will be available and open for registration 4 weeks ahead of time on the Huntington's website, huntingtontheatre.org/huntington-at-homeschool.

"When the pandemic hit Massachusetts in March, the team and I wanted to find a way to keep teaching and continue offering arts education opportunities for students, teachers, and our community of audience members." says Meg O'Brien, the Huntington's Director of Education.

"I was also particularly interested in how we might highlight certain staff members and their jobs that are as vital to the art of storytelling as the actors, but not as obvious when you attend a performance - artistic and administrative roles alike," O'Brien continues. Huntington @ HomeSchool sessions have included discussions with Huntington staff such as company managers, general management staff, and production staff - positions that are vital to the production of theatre, but which might not be as familiar to the general public as others. "There are so many career paths possible in the theatre, and I'm really proud of some of the ways we've been able to highlight those roles."

The Huntington's Education Department will also bring back a series of guest lectures and teacher trainings that were also popular at the end of the school year. Huntington @ HomeSchool will run in addition to the Boston Regional August Wilson Monologue Competition, Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts, and our 20th anniversary year in partnership with Codman Academy Charter Public School.

