Hull FireFly to Mark 10+ Years of Live Storytelling at The Company Theatre

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Hull FireFly, the South Shore's beloved live storytelling event inspired by NPR's The Moth Radio Hour, will celebrate more than 10 years of bringing people together through the power of personal stories on Tuesday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. at The Company Theatre in Norwell.

Audiences are invited to step into an evening of unforgettable storytelling as local residents take the stage to share true tales that are by turns hilarious, poignant, surprising, and deeply human. In the spirit of The Moth Radio Hour, storytellers transform real-life experiences into vivid narratives, told not by actors, but by the people who lived them.

Among the featured storytellers for this special anniversary event is Zoe Bradford, Co-Founder, Artistic Director, and President of The Company Theatre. Bradford, a celebrated leader in the South Shore arts community, will join fellow storytellers in sharing a personal story as part of the evening's lineup.

With warmth, wit, and authenticity, voices from across the South Shore will share stories that inspire laughter, reflection, and connection. Each story, lasting just three to five minutes, is delivered with honesty and gusto, creating an atmosphere of shared experience and unexpected revelation.

Founded in 2015 by Dennis Zaia, a former Hingham schoolteacher and Hull resident, Hull FireFly began as a small gathering and has grown into a thriving community event with a devoted following of storytellers and listeners. Over the years, participants have shared stories inspired by themes such as Family, Gratitude, Transformation, Silver Linings, and My Most Embarrassing Moment.

'Storytelling is one of the oldest forms of human connection, and audiences will find themselves laughing, reflecting, and recognizing pieces of their own lives in the tales of others,' says Zaia. 'Whether deeply personal, laugh-out-loud funny, or unexpectedly moving, the stories shared at Hull FireFly remind listeners of the experiences that connect us all.'

Hull FireFly was created with the mission of welcoming everyone to come, share, listen, and learn firsthand that there is more that unites us than divides us. Whether attendees choose to tell a story of their own or simply sit back and enjoy the evening, the event offers a unique opportunity to experience the magic of live storytelling and the connections it creates.

A reception will follow the storytelling program, giving audience members the opportunity to meet the storytellers and continue the conversation. Cash bar and refreshments will be available.

For more information and tickets, visit companytheatre.com.

About Hull FireFly

Modeled after NPR's The Moth Radio Hour, Hull FireFly is a live storytelling program that invites participants to share true, personal stories in front of an audience of friends, family, and strangers. Through storytelling, Hull FireFly fosters community, empathy, and understanding while celebrating the experiences that connect us all.

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