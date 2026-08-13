Review: DEAD GIRL’S QUINCEAÑERA at Barrington Stage Company

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

DEAD GIRL’S QUINCEAÑERA is a darkly hilarious take on true-crime obsession, teenage bravado, and what happens when girls decide to stop waiting for answers. When Maria goes missing from her quinceañera, three best friends race to solve the mystery - interrogating suspects, inventing theories, and roasting each other along the way.

Ariana Burks, Jaqueline Guillén,

Carmen Berkeley

Photo: Andrew Cromartie

This delightful and charming piece is from playwright Phanésia Pharel, the Playwrighting Fellow (2025-2027) at Emory University, where she serves as a visiting professor and will have a new play produced by the university’s repertory company. This piece could be described as something like Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants meets Only Murders in the Building. I can assure you that there is significantly more laughter during the 80-minute (with no intermission) presentation than there is in an episode of any television true crime-drama. Pharel, who is as delightful and charming as her play, says “immigrants are American. The future of our country is young Black and brown women. I started writing plays when I was fifteen. Perhaps it was a Quince gift from the universe.”

The ensemble cast includes Carmen Berkeley as Este, Andrea Ferro as Maria, Ariana Burks as Phoebe, and as Salma. They are uniformly ideal in their roles and at telling this story. Despite the tile, the play is not at all violent. As stated previously, it is more mystery. While the subject matter might suggest a particular appeal to certain demographics (e.g. younger), the piece really works well for all. The characters are relatable, the situation easy enough to identify with and understand, their interactions and dialog, well-paced and entertaining.

The Creative Team also includes Scenic Designer Sara Brown, Costume Designer Raquel Adorno, Lighting Designer Dan Kotlowitz, Sound Designer Salvador “Suavecito” Zamora, Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer Alexis Pouncy, Choreographer Mayte Natalio, Dialect Coach Cynthia Santos DeCure, Associate Director Ludmila de Brito, Production Stage Manager Nicole Wiegert, and Assistant Stage Manager Julius Cruz.

Typical of BSC productions, everything about this production is of first-rate quality. Pharel’s script is well blended with elements that “the kids say” as well as those which are more universally applicable. Director, Melia Benjsussen (Artistic Director at Hartford Stage) says “DEAD GIRL’S QUINCEAÑERA is a celebration of young women’s imagination, initiative and courage. Although all four identify as Latina, each one arrives with a different personal experience and history. In their collaboration and friendship may we see our own journeys reflected – as they harness their power and agency, I hope we too, watching them, celebrate our own transformations and those of our neighbors.

DEAD GIRL’S QUINCEAÑERA is the third of four productions in this year’s selections that are part of BSC’s New Works Series. Alan Paul, BSC’s Artistic Director, said “I am thrilled Barrington Stage will kick-off a three-part world premiere of this play, with next steps at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago and Hartford Stage".

Jaqueline Guillén, Carmen Berkeley

Photo: Andrew Cromartie

The New York Times included DEAD GIRL’S QUINCEAÑERA in its list of Plays, Musicals, and Theatre Festivals worth Traveling to this summer and I agree. So, whether you are a local or visitor, and want to have a delightfully fun evening out in the heart of the Berkshires this could very well be just the ticket.

DEAD GIRL’S QUINCEAÑERA continues through August 29 on the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center in downtown Pittsfield.

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...