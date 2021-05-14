History At PlayTM, LLC Uncovers a Secret Weapon of the American Civil War

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures.

On Friday June 11th, 2021, travel in time with Brian "Fox" Ellis, Illinois-based Living Historian and Founder of Fox Tales International; in a solo performance -- Captain Henry Detweiller on The Role of Steamboats in the Union Victory! Fox enlivens Henry Detweiller:

Riverboat Captain and friend to Abraham Lincoln, who ran top secret missions during the American Civil War. Though he came to America when 12 years of age with naught but hope in his pocket, Detweiller achieved multi-millionaire status. Join us for Pay-Per-HAP Episode #49, produced by History At Play, LLC (HAP, LLC), as we livestream direct to you!

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP Series is presented on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5). Episode access is granted at a Pay-What-You-Can per viewer rate of $10-$25, available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/history-at-play-17409523528. Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. BONUS MATERIALS, including primary sources, recommended reading, and merchandise giveaways are shared after each episode! No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive an email containing links to view the digital playbill, along with other information to enjoy the livestream program 24 hours prior to the episode.

In Episode 49, Pay-Per-HAP introduces audiences to a personal friend of President Abraham Lincoln and a direct rival of Mark Twain; Steamboat Captain Henry Detweiller. Storyteller Brian "Fox" Ellis immerses the audience in the vital, though unsung role of steamboats in the American Civil War. From the horrors of Shiloh, to the siege of Vicksburg, Captain Detweiller shares an eyewitness account. Detweiller delivered troops and supplies throughout the war effort and shares a unique voice in an integral chapter of American History. Beginning with Detweiller's immigration to the United States at the end of the Napoleonic Wars, we follow him throughout his training to become a steamboat captain, as he reminisces on an early friendship with a circuit riding lawyer, who would ultimately become one of the most notable presidents in American History. Quoting passages from Mark Twain's Life on the Mississippi, intertwined with excerpts from the Captain's personal riverboat log, viewers gain a perspective on the influential and often forgotten role of steamboats in the Union!

Brian "Fox" Ellis is an internationally acclaimed author, storyteller, historian, and naturalist. For more than 25 years, he has been the Riverlorian for the Spirit of Peoria. Fox has performed on the Delta Queen, American Queen, and Belle of Louisville and for The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; The Field Museum; and dozens of other institutions. Fox is the Artistic Director for Prairie Folklore Theatre; a unique company that celebrates ecology and history through original musical theatre productions. He has hosted, produced, researched, and written several documentaries for PBS and recently launched a podcast Fox Tales International. He is the author of more than 2 dozen books, including a series of folktales, along with a series of Chautauqua-style autobiographies. Many of his stories are available on his YouTube channel Fox Tales International.