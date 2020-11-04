History At Play Presents Livestream Performance of ALBERT EINSTEIN: RELATIVELY SPEAKING

Enjoy this livestream production Friday November 13th, at 7:30 PM ET.

In Albert Einstein: Relatively Speaking, HAP, LLC presents Living Historian George Capaccio in a first-person, living history performance, entering the boundary-breaking universe that is the mind of Albert Einstein. Discover that time and space are inseparable; time slows down the faster you go; and if one could travel at the speed of light, time would actually stop! Learn of Einstein's very human qualities: an insatiable quirkiness, a fondness for Jewish humor, and his trials and tribulations as a family man. Time travel through the trajectory of Einstein's life-from lowly patent clerk in a Swiss office, to world-class physicist, while gaining insight into two great scientific achievements: the special theory of relativity and the general theory of relativity; both of which overturned long-held views about the very nature of reality and pointed the way toward the computer revolution of the 21st Century.

Enjoy this livestream production Friday November 13th, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5), via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Watch Group. This LIVE event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen. Approximately 45 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A; recommended for audiences ages 10+. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25 or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For tickets, see Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-albert-einstein-relatively-speaking-tickets-126459472687?aff=erellivmlt.

Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. After payment, request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP and select "Join Group." Admission to the group closes at 4:00 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view.

George Capaccio's career as a professional performer spans over three decades and includes working as both a storyteller and actor. Prior to moving to Durham, NC, he performed in many Boston area theaters, including American Repertory Theater (ART). As a member of the cast in ART's Alcestis, written and directed by Robert Wilson, George traveled to Paris to perform in the annual Festival d'Automne. For several years, George performed with the Museum of Science's Science Theater, where he performed in the Planetarium as Galileo and in the Theater of Electricity as Nikola Tesla, in addition to acting in a play celebrating the scientific genius of Leonardo da Vinci. For many years, he brought his love of stories and performing to public schools in and around Boston, where he worked as an artist educator for grades K-8. He is currently listed on Young Audiences of Massachusetts' (YAMA's) roster of performing artists for elementary and secondary schools.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You