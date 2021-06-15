History At Play, LLC Raises The Curtain Of Victorian England With Livestream Event, July 9

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered international attention for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures. On Friday July 9, 2021, you are cordially invited to meet Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Prince. Living Historians Nadia Devereux and Joshua Poole present An Audience with HM Queen Victoria and HRH Prince Albert; an intimate opportunity to mix and mingle with the famed royal family.

It is London, 1851, and Prince Albert has been assigned to organize the first World's Fair-- The Great Exhibition. The palace is abuzz and Her Majesty Queen is happy to take a rear seat, as Prince Albert enjoys his long-awaited limelight. Join us for Pay-Per-HAP Episode #51, produced by History At Play, LLC (HAP, LLC), as we LIVESTREAM direct to you from the United Kingdom!

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP Series is presented on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (UTC-5). Episode access is granted at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25, available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/history-at-play-17409523528.

Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. BONUS MATERIALS, including: primary sources, recommended reading, and merchandise giveaways are shared after each episode! No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive an email containing links to view the digital playbill, along with other information to enjoy the livestream program 24 hours prior to the episode.

In Episode #51, Pay-Per-HAP cordially invites viewers into the world of Queen Victoria in her 14th year of reign; whilst she is already recognized as the most powerful person in the world. As you virtually step into the hall of Buckingham Palace, it is a delight to witness Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in an honest and candid banter, all while learning about their customs and expectations.

Nadia Devereux and Joshua Poole have portrayed Victoria and Albert together for over 4 years throughout the United Kingdom. Nadia is a professionally-trained actress and has interpreted historical figures at Hampton Court Palace, The Tower of London, Kensington Palace, The Natural History Museum, Tower Bridge and Dover Castle. Devereux created Zoom Through History in 2020, an online historical education platform that produces live, interactive education sessions to bring historical characters to schools virtually.