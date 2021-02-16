Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

History At Play, LLC Presents a Livestream of NOT YOUR MOMMA'S HISTORY: THE LIFE OF AN ENSLAVED LADY'S MAID

The event streams on Friday March 12, 2021.

Feb. 16, 2021  

On Friday March 12, 2021, historical interpreter and NYC-based reenactor Cheyney McKnight, confronts the taken-for-granted in Not Your Momma's History: The Life of an Enslaved Lady's Maid. An eye-opening, provocative discussion into the experience of an enslaved person in domestic service, we discover the repercussions of slavery that shape our nation's politics in ways that are not yet appreciated nor understood by the populace. Join us on Pay-Per-HAP, produced by History At Play, LLC (HAP, LLC).

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! The 2021 Pay-Per-HAP series is presented by HAP, LLC on the 2nd and 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5). Episode access is granted at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25 per viewer, available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/history-at-play-17409523528. Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. BONUS MATERIALS, including: primary sources, reputable information, book recommendations, and merchandise giveaways are shared after each episode! No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive a link to view the livestream program 24 hours prior to the event via email.

In this livestream episodic series, Pay-Per-HAP invites audiences to explore of life of skilled and domestic enslaved peoples. Many trained in specialized fields, such as: cooks, carpenters, blacksmiths, coopers, and domestic servants, while navigating the internal rules of their enslavers. They may have received creature comforts, such as comfortable clothing; yet, they also suffered pitfalls, including micromanagement. Join Cheyney McKnight for a lecture about life as an enslaved lady's maid.

Cheyney McKnight is the Living History Coordinator at The New-York Historical Society, as well as the Owner of Not Your Momma's History, a public history consulting company. Not Your Momma's History aids museums, historical sites & societies, as well as private enterprises, developing specialized programs, pertaining to the African experience within 18th & 19th Century America. McKnight trains diversified demographics in beneficial techniques to succor conversations about slavery. She has interpreted 18th, early-19th, and mid-19th Century enslavement, as a Living Historian, in 26 states, and has worked with over 45 historic sites nationwide. McKnight utilizes historical attire and extensive research to connect the past and the present through performance art.


