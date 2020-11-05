History At Play, LLC Presents THE MASSACRE ORATIONS OF DR. JOSEPH WARREN

On Friday, December 11th, 2020 HAP, LLC presents The Massacre Orations, featuring living historian Spencer Van Herik in a solo portrayal.

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered nationwide applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of legendary trailblazers who changed society. On Friday, December 11th, 2020 HAP, LLC presents The Massacre Orations, featuring living historian Spencer Van Herik in a solo portrayal, recalling the heroics of Dr. Joseph Warren. Van Herik transports us to March 6, 1775 for Warren's second Boston Massacre Oration. Having authored The Suffolk Resolves in September 1774, Warren ushered Massachusetts into an open state of rebellion against Great Britain. Van Herik reinterprets this fiery speech by Warren, who, amidst rumors of an assassination attempt, elected to deliver his oration wearing only breeches and a toga. Channeling Joseph Addison's play Cato, a Tragedy (1713), Warren's daring and dramatic speech, transcribed for modern audiences, lives on to tell the tale of the definitive precursor to an American Revolution. Performance contains some mature language.

Enjoy this LIVESTREAM presentation on Friday December 11, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5), via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Group. This live event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen. Approximately 40 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25. For tickets, see Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-facebook-live-immersive-living-history-experience-tickets-101577970444.

Payment is required by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on the date of the performance. After submitting payment, kindly request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP and select "Join Group." Admission to the group closes at 4:00 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view.

Spencer Van Herik is a historical reenactor from Chicago, Illinois. Spencer has dedicated himself to reenacting Dr. Joseph Warren and communicating the legacy of 18th Century America. He runs an Instagram account archiving Warren's life and the history of Revolutionary Boston, which can be found at @dr.josephwarren, as well as on Facebook and Twitter. Spencer is also a musician and songwriter.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives."

About Pay-Per-HAP

HAP, LLC's weekly Pay-Per-HAP performances feature original productions from the company's critically acclaimed repertoire, featuring award-winning playwright and HAP, LLC Founder, Judith Kalaora, plus performances by Guest Artists and exclusive workshops. From A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN!™, the inspiring story of America's first female soldier, Deborah Sampson; to CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, exhibiting the achievements of the beloved Teacher In Space, each live performance is conducted in authentic period attire, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play™, LLC has been embraced by the historical, educational, and theatrical industries with high-calibre programs, offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten historic figures.

Winter 2020 Pay-Per-HAP Performances:

All performances begin at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) at HAP, LLC's @Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Group:

· Nov 6: A Revolution of Her Own! Deborah Sampson (HAP, LLC Artistic Director Judith Kalaora)

· Nov 13: Albert Einstein: Relatively Speaking (Guest Artist George Capaccio)

· Nov 20: Indigenous People, the Fur Trade, and Early Chicago (Guest Artist Jon F. Rice)

· Nov 27: World War Women™: The Unsung Heroines of WWII - Edited Film Version (HAP, LLC Artistic Director Judith Kalaora;

no Q&A)

· Dec 4: Jane Austen: Who Dares to Be An Authoress (Guest Artist Laura Rocklyn)

· Dec 11: The Massacre Orations of Dr. Joseph Warren (Guest Artist Spencer Van Herik)

· Dec 18: The Governor Lady: Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming (Guest Artist Kay Sebring-Roberts Kuhlmann)

HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP Season begins January 8, 2021! Early Bird season passes available through December 31st, 2020 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-2021-pass-early-bird-pricing-through-dec-31st-tickets-125669138777. Give the Gift of Living History on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the Month throughout 2021! Follow us on Facebook @HistoryAtPlay for updates.

