History At Play, LLC Presents A Livestream Event CRISPUS ATTUCKS: REVOLUTIONARY RECOLLECTIONS OF A POOR MAN IN BOSTON

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures.

On Friday February 26, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5), travel to Colonial Boston with Crispus Attucks, an enslaved man of mixed race (African-Indigenous), who escapes bondage and migrates to the busiest port town in America. In Revolutionary Recollections, we experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the elder Attucks, at an age he never would reach.

Guided by an incomparable wisdom and enduring spirit, Attucks recollects upon the lives of the working poor and recalls the Bloody Massacre on King Street on March 5, 1770 (The Boston Massacre). Join us on Pay-Per-HAP, produced by History At Play, LLC and hosted by HAP, LLC Artistic Director Judith Kalaora, livestream direct to you! (Episode #42).

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! The 2021 Pay-Per-HAP series is presented by HAP, LLC on the 2nd and 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5). Episode access is granted at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25 per Viewer, available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/history-at-play-17409523528. Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. BONUS MATERIALS, including: primary sources, reputable information, book recommendations, and merchandise giveaways are shared after every episode. No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive a link to view the livestream program 24 hours prior to the event via email.

In this livestream episodic series, Pay-Per-HAP invites audiences to explore the mind of an escaped laborer and mariner of late 18th-Century Boston. Living Historian Jon F. Rice embodies the vigor of Crispus Attucks, one of some 3,000 mariners living in Boston; a seaside town of approximately 15,000 inhabitants. As with his fellow townsmen, Attucks did not enjoy enfranchisement; granted to white, male, property owners, and was subjugated by the laws that governed his life.

Jon F. Rice is a Chicago-based professional historian, researcher, and tri-racial interpreter. He obtained a PhD in American History from Northern Illinois University and has performed for the Chicago Historical Society; in Boston, as an interpreter for the Freedom Trail Foundation; and as a Wampanoag elder at the Wampanoag Homesite, at Plimoth Patuxet (formerly Plimoth Plantation). Rice, who descends from the Choctaw Heritage, delves into the lives and eras of his portrayals to create dialogues that encompass the time in which they lived.

Pay-Per-HAP performances are livestream events produced by History At Play, LLC on the 2nd and 4th Friday of the month, hosted by HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director, Judith Kalaora. Pay-Per-HAP events feature original productions from the HAP, LLC repertoire, plus International Guest Artists and Exclusive Workshops. Episodes are conducted in authentic historic attire, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play, LLC has been embraced by the historical, educational, and theatrical communities, with high-calibre programming, offering an unique opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten historic figures.

Become a 2021 Passholder! The Pay-Per-HAP 2021 Pass is your ticket to LIVE programming; performances by International Guest Artists, Exclusive Workshops, Giveaways, and Merchandise Offers! Purchase a 2021 Pass at this Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-2021-annual-pass-livestream-immersive-living-history-series-tickets-125663237125?aff=erelpanelorg.