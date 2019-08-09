Hershey Felder Stars In GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE Beginning August 24

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) presents George Gershwin Alone, featuring acclaimed actor, playwright and accomplished pianist Hershey Felder (Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Maestro: Leonard Bernstein) in a limited run at The Colonial Theatre (111 South St), beginning August 24 and running through August 31. The show is directed by Tony Award-nominee Joel Zwick.

This production is sponsored by The Westfield News Group, Massachusetts Cultural Council, The Shubert Foundation and Chocolate Springs.

Described by American Theatre Magazine as "a seductive portraitist, compelling storyteller, and superb concert pianist," Hershey Felder comes to The Colonial Theatre for the first time in a detailed look at George Gershwin. The play-with-music is a tribute to the American Songbook and provides an intimate portrait of Gershwin's early years, his personal life and his artistic genius. Rave reviews include: "charming...a deeply heartfelt valentine wrapped up in songs and stories" (Washington Post), "dazzling...sheer genius" (NY Daily News) and "glorious and fascinating" (USA Today).

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who is widely regarded as bringing jazz into the concert hall, changing the musical landscape forever. The show incorporates Gershwin's best-known songs from "The Man I Love" and "Someone to Watch Over Me," through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of Rhapsody in Blue. Mr. Felder brings to life the spirit and talent of the legendary composer and pianist for the first time in history, leading the audience through the fascinating rhythms of Gershwin's legendary songbook and his tragically short life.

George Gershwin was born in 1898 to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn. Together, he and his brother Ira wrote standards such as "Embraceable You," "Fascinating Rhythm," "I Got Rhythm," "S Wonderful" and "They Can't Take That Away from Me." His groundbreaking opera Porgy and Bess is now considered an American classic. All told, George Gershwin wrote more than 1,000 songs for the stage and screen, as well as works for the opera house and the symphony orchestra. In 1937, Gershwin died of an undiagnosed brain tumor at the age of 38, never knowing how famous and beloved he and his work would become.

George Gershwin Alone is produced with Samantha F. Voxakis, Karen Racanelli and Lee Kaufman.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield; at the Fitzpatrick Main Stage Ticket Office at 83 East Main Street, Stockbridge; by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





