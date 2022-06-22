Heather Headley, Chaka Khan & Javier Colon Headline 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

The Boston Pops has announced details for the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, which returns to the stage of the Hatch Shell at the Charles River Esplanade for the first time since 2019. The performance will take place on Monday, July 4, 8-11 p.m., with live broadcasts on Bloomberg TV and Radio, as well as locally on WHDH-TV Channel 7.

The 2022 Fireworks Spectacular will include a special moment in memory of David Mugar, whose support of Boston's Independence Day celebration, starting in 1974, transformed the event into one of the most recognized Independence Day celebrations in the country with the addition of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture and a mega fireworks display over the Charles River, among other highlights.

Quote from Keith Lockhart, Julian and Eunice Cohen Boston Pops Conductor

"We are incredibly excited to be returning to the Charles River Esplanade to present the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and to play a unifying role in this great city and country by giving the people of Boston and beyond a wonderful reason to celebrate Independence Day with us. There is nothing more powerful than music to bring us together as a community in celebration, so we are thrilled to bring you a fantastic lineup of July 4 guest artists-capped by an extraordinary fireworks display. This year's performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture-with its universal messages of the right to freedom and self-determination that we honor as Bostonians and Americans each Independence Day-as well as the Ukrainian National Anthem, will be dedicated to the people of Ukraine and the courage and perseverance they have consistently shown in their struggle for their country's continuing independence."

Program Details

The 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, will showcase performances by an extraordinary lineup of guest artists, including music icon and ten-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan, The Voice series premiere winner Javier Colon, and Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley, complementing a rich program of patriotic favorites, featuring the Tanglewood Festival Chorus (TFC), the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, and the Honor Guard of the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Regiment. Those selections include "The Star-Spangled Banner" to open the show, the ever-popular Patriotic Sing-Along, and "The Stars and Stripes Forever," bringing the music portion of the program to an end prior to the grand finale fireworks display over the Charles River. The musical tribute to the people of Ukraine will include the Ukrainian National Anthem followed by Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, the event's signature work with its universal message of freedom and triumph over adversity.

A Stephen Sondheim tribute, to mark the legendary composer's passing this year, will include an orchestral arrangement of "Comedy Tonight" from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and a Sondheim medley featuring "Our Time" from Merrily We Roll Along and "Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods, performed by Ms. Headley, the Boston Pops, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus (James Burton, conductor).

The program also includes a special work for chorus and orchestra by Julius Williams. "Those Heroes Who Healed the Nation" was commissioned as a chamber ensemble piece for the recent rededication ceremony (June 1) of the restored Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial, located on the Boston Common and created by Augustus Saint-Gaudens in commemoration of one of the most famous Black regiments to have served in the American Civil War. In honor of this group of extraordinarily brave soldiers, the Massachusetts National Guard's Honor Guard was re-designated the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Regiment (Selected Honor Guard) in a ceremony at Boston's State House presided over by Governor Baker in 2008. The July 4 performance will be the world premiere of the orchestra version of Mr. Williams' work.

A new work by Randol Bass for fifes, drums, and orchestra will receive its world-premiere performance with the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes Drums. In addition, Mr. Bass' arrangement of "America, We're Proud to Serve"-a tribute to our country's military men and women that showcases the official songs of five of six branches of the armed services, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard-will feature the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and orchestra.

Bloomberg On-Air Talent for the 2022 Fireworks Spectacular

Romaine Bostick and Kelly Leinz of Bloomberg Television will co-host the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular performance and concert television and radio broadcasts with additional backstage and crowd reporting by Janet Wu and Joe Shortsleeve of Bloomberg's Boston News Bureau.

Keith Lockhart is the Julian and Eunice Cohen Boston Pops Conductor; James Burton is the BSO Choral Director and Conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Alan J. and Suzanne W. Dworsky chair, endowed in perpetuity. Link to artist/ensemblee websites: Chaka Khan, Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, Julius Williams, Randol Bass.