Harvard Square Welcomes You Back With A Party On Palmer!

The Harvard Square Business Association has announced 'Party on Palmer' taking place on Friday, August 27th from 7pm - 10pm.

Palmer Street has undergone a transformation in the past few weeks and students, visitors, neighbors and friends are all invited to attend this free celebration of Summer.

One of the Square's newest additions, Source Restaurants, will be hosting a beer garden.

Source, located on Church Street, has been one of the hottest dining destinations in the Boston area since they opened last year, featuring a fresh, modern approach to your local gastropub and pizza bar.

Harvard Square favorites, Squares in the Square, will be performing R&B and pop covers. For those who have not heard them play on Brattle Plaza, you're in for a treat. Their repertoire of catchy songs that you all know will set the scene for a night of dancing, merriment and fun!

Palmer Street, home to the legendary Passim and the Harvard Coop, has seen some refurbishments as of late. Vivid, bountiful and lavish flower pots now align the street. A standup piano has made its home here and players of all levels are encouraged to play it...it's yours! For those who have not met Michelle the Blue Elephant, come say hello! She is a labor of love designed by Bob Smith of Minimum Wage Art and Kyoko Ono.

Masks are encouraged, but not required. This event is free and open to the public. For a complete list of events in Harvard Square, please visit harvardsquare.com.