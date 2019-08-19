Handel and Haydn Society To Open 2019-20 Season With A Mozart Celebration

Kicking off its 205th Season, Handel and Haydn Society artistic director Harry Christophers will lead the Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus in A Mozart Celebration on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 6 at 3 p.m. at Symphony Hall in Boston.

The season will open with a cherished selection of Mozart favorites, including Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Mass in C Minor, K.427, Great, Concert aria, 'Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gonner!,' and Concert aria 'Ah, lo previdi!' - 'Ah t'invola' - 'Deh, non varcar.'

Frequently dubbed 'A Little Night Music,' Eine kleine Nachtmusik is a quick-paced, cheerful serenade, completed in Vienna in August 1787. It is one of Mozart's most familiar pieces, widely performed and recorded. Mass in C Minor, K.427, Great is one of Mozart's most profound and ambitious sacred works. It was composed in Vienna and first performed in Salzburg in 1783, as Mozart brought his wife home to meet his family for the first time, despite his father's earlier opposition.

One of Mozart's better-known concert arias, 'Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gonner!' was written for soprano Aloysia Weber, his student and one-time love interest, as she moved away from Vienna. 'Ah, lo previdi!' - 'Ah t'invola' - 'Deh, non varcar' is one of Mozart's most celebrated concert arias, telling the story of Perseus' rescue of Andromeda from a sea monster.

The exquisite vocal movements will be performed by the award-winning soprano Joelle Harvey, who will be joined by soprano Caitlin Lynch, tenor Aaron Sheehan, and bass-baritone Peter Walker, along with the Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus.

'Mozart's Mass in C Minor is a powerful piece, the perfect follow up to Mozart's Requiem which closed our 204th Season,' said Handel and Haydn Society President and CEO David Snead. 'Paired with the concert arias, it's a powerful platform for Harry Christophers to showcase the incredible talent of the H+H Orchestra and Chorus, bringing Mozart's music to life in a performance that is vital, immediate, and authentic. It's an incredible way to open the new season.'

Tickets for individual performances may be purchased by calling 617.266.3605, visiting handelandhaydn.org or in person at 9 Harcourt Street in Boston (M-F 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.). Student and group discounts are also available.





