Handel And Haydn Society Presents THE MAGIC OF TELEMANN

The Handel and Haydn Society will celebrate the extraordinary creative abilities of one of the most prolific composers of the 18th century with The Magic of Telemann. The streaming concert will feature three works by Telemann as well as a special sonata by violinist and composer Johann Georg Pisendel.

Magic of Telemann will be available for free, with a suggested donation of $10, through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/. The concert will stream for registered listeners on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET, and will be available for one month. H+H season subscribers and donors of $100 or more will receive additional content and early access to the performance two days before the public.

Emi Ferguson, principal flute, Susanna Ogata, Assistant Concertmaster, Guy Fishman, principal cello, and Ian Watson, harpsichord will showcase the beautiful melodies of Telemann's Paris Quartet No 1 in G Major, written when he was an accomplished composer. Concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky will take center stage in Telemann's masterwork Fantasia for Solo Violin in E-flat Major, TWV 40:20. Ogata will be featured for Johann Georg Pisendel's Violin Sonata in E Minor. Pisendel was one of the most highly regarded violinists of his day and his style and expertise are on full display in this charming work. Finally, the performance will include Telemann's Canonic Sonata No. 1 in G Major, expertly performed by Nosky and Ferguson on the period instruments that would have been familiar to the composer.

"We look forward to shining a light on Telemann during this streaming performance. People might be surprised to hear that the Canonic Sonata, performed on violin and flute, is Telemann's idea of a fun puzzle! He wrote it in what we refer to in music theory circles as 'strict canon'," said H+H Concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky. "I think this Canonic Sonata is an entertaining work whether we are aware of that or not, but I personally do enjoy being in on Telemann's joke. Every time I play it, I smile because of how cleverly it is composed."

The Magic of Telemann will begin streaming Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Anyone wishing to view the concert is asked to register now through the Handel and Haydn Society website at https://handelandhaydn.org/concerts/streaming-concerts-2020-21/the-magic-of-telemann/.