HAIRSPRAY Full Cast Announced at Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for Hairspray, featuring Grace Carroll, Alex Michaels, Ben Jackson Walker, Keisha Gilles, and more. The production will be directed by Bill Fennelly with choreography by Felicity Stiverson.

The Cape Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for Hairspray, featuring a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman. Directed by Bill Fennelly and choreographed by Felicity Stiverson, the production is based on John Waters' iconic film.

Grace Carroll will lead the cast as Tracy Turnblad alongside Michael Brian Dunn as Wilbur Turnblad, Keisha Gilles as Motormouth Maybelle, Ben Jackson Walker as Link Larkin, Maddy Le as Little Inez, Meaghan Maher as Penny Pingleton, Kate Marilley as Velma Von Tussle, Alex Michaels as Edna Turnblad, Maya Musial as Amber Von Tussle, Lukas Poost as Corny Collins, and Jalen Xavier as Seaweed J. Stubbs.

The company also includes Taylor Colleton as Dynamite/Ensemble, Talia Cutulle as understudy Tracy Turnblad, Zeth Dixon, Adena Ershow, Madeline Glave, Jordyn Jones, Laura Jordan, Natalie Lacy, Jack Mastrianni, Kevin B. McGlynn, Elexis Morton, Ryan Norton, Isaiah Reynolds, Alanna Rishaan Porter, and Drew Tremblay.

The creative team includes music director Tom Vendafreddo, scenic designer Daniel Zimmerman, Costume Designer Annie J. Le, lighting designer Kat C. Zhou, sound designer Lawrence Schober, projections designer Michael Salvatore Commendatore, wig and hair designer Bobbie Zlotnik, and casting director Stephanie Klapper, CSA.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hairspray is set in 1962 Baltimore and follows teenager Tracy Turnblad as she pursues her dream of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. As Tracy finds unexpected fame, she also becomes an advocate for racial integration, discovering the power of music, friendship, and community along the way.

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