Guster Joins 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Lineup

The Boston Symphony Orchestra today announced that Guster will be performing as part of the 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series.



The popular alt-rock band will headline a concert in Tanglewood’s Ozawa Hall on Saturday, September 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets to Guster’s September 2 show will go on public sale on Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m.

The announcement of Guster’s Tanglewood date comes as the band is poised to take the stage in Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops and Keith Lockhart on June 6 and 7. The June 6 concert includes performances by the five winners of the 2023 Fidelity Investments Investments Young Artists Competition.

Tickets for the previously announced Popular Artists concerts and other performances at Tanglewood are already on sale through tanglewood.org



The 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artists lineup includes: Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! with Special Guest Dorinda Medley on Thursday, June 22; Steve Miller Band with Very Special Guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers on Friday, June 23; Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Very Special Guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets on Saturday, July 1; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with Special Guest JD McPherson on Sunday, July 2; the return of James Taylor on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4; Train with Special Guest Parmalee on Thursday, August 24; Jackson Browne on Thursday, August 31; and Guster on September 2.

Formed in 1991 when the founding members were undergraduates at Tufts University, Guster has built a devoted following over the past three decades, releasing eight studio albums of enduring, quirky pop-rock songs like “Overexcited,” “Amsterdam,” “Satellite,” and “Do You Love Me” and touring nationally and internationally. The band last performed at Tanglewood in 2013.



Guster is known for keeping its sound fresh and for its use of humor and environmental advocacy to build lasting connections with audiences. The band is comprised of three founding members: Adam Gardner (lead guitar, vocals); Ryan Miller (lead vocals, guitar, bass and piano); and Brian Rosenworcel (drums); along with Luke Reynolds (guitar) who first toured with the band in 2010 and has played on their last two albums.



Following the release of their 2019 album, Guster’s drummer Rosenworcel said, “With Look Alive the plan is simple. Grow our musical community. Write better and better songs. Keep our minds open. Never repeat ourselves and create a legacy of music that is undeniable.”

Tickets for the previously announced Popular Artists concerts and all other performances at Tanglewood are available at tanglewood.org.

Program Details for the 2023 Popular Artist Series at Tanglewood

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

With Special Guest Dorinda Medley

June 22, 2023 at 8 p.m.

NPR’s oddly informative news quiz program returns to Tanglewood! Now in its 25th season, the Peabody Award-winning series offers a fast-paced, irreverent look at the week’s news, hosted by Peter Sagal along with Official Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis.

Steve Miller Band

With Very Special Guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

June 23, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Guitarist, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter, bandleader, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and Songwriters Hall of Fame electee Steve Miller is beyond excited to finally get back on the road.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

With Very Special Guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

July 1, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters with Charlie Sexton as special guest have joined the lineup for the Popular Artists Series at Tanglewood. This will be the 2003 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s first Shed appearance at Tanglewood.

With Special Guest JD McPherson

July 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

“These are songs that have gone into our hearts way back in time, but got lost in the twists and curves of the passing years,” says Robert Plant. “You hear them and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’ It’s a vacation, really—the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.

Please note: there is a 4-ticket limit per purchase for this event.

July 3, 2023 at 8 p.m.

July 4, 2023 at 8 p.m.

James Taylor and his All-Star Band celebrate the start of the Tanglewood season with two intimate and memorable performances.

Proceeds from the July 4 concert will be donated by Kim and James Taylor to Tanglewood. Fireworks to follow the July 4 concert.

Please note: Tickets to this event went on sale in January and are currently sold out.

Train

With Very Special Guest Parmalee

August 24, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Since their formation in 1994, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.

August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m.

A member of both the Rock and Roll and the Songwriters Halls of Fame, Jackson Browne is a perennial Tanglewood favorite returning for his seventh show to kick off Labor Day Weekend.

Guster

September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Formed in 1991 when the founding members were students at Tufts, Guster has released eight studio albums and built a large and loyal following through national and international tours.



All Popular Artist events will take place in the Koussevitsky Music Shed at Tanglewood (Lenox/Stockbridge, Mass.) except for Guster, which will be in Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall.



Tanglewood, one of the country’s premier summer music festivals and summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937, is located in the Berkshire Hills of Lenox and Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Tanglewood is also the home of the Tanglewood Music Center, the acclaimed summer music academy founded by Serge Koussevitzky in 1940. The Tanglewood Learning Institute, housed in the new Linde Center for Music and Learning (2019), is the Festival’s newest programming, offering dynamic and leading-edge performances and events connecting patrons with musicians, artists, students, academics, and cultural leaders through wide-ranging activities. Tanglewood also presents an annual Popular Artist Series in the Koussevitzky Music Shed (1938) and recital and chamber music concerts in Ozawa Hall (1997). Tanglewood is a driver of more than $103 million in economic impact in the Berkshires each year, based on a 2018 third-party study by Stephen Sheppard, Professor of Economics at Williams College.



See the full Tanglewood 2023 schedule here.