Guerillas Present Seven World Premieres In Their 13th Season

Guerilla Opera, known for all things new, intimate, and experiential, gives you more new works, more composers, fabulous All Stars, and more events in their 13th season with performances in Boston and Washington D.C.!

Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:30pm

Emergence Fellowship Showcase

Slosberg Recital Hall at Brandeis University, Waltham MA

Tickets: $30-$15

For one night only, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:30pm, experience a showcase of five world premiere short operas written by composers from Guerilla Opera's inaugural Emergence Fellowship in Slosberg Recital Hall at Brandeis University in Waltham. The diverse group of composers and librettists to be featured are: Leah Reid, Caroline Louise Miller, Daniel Reza Sabzghabaei (دانیال رضا سبزقبایی) and Mina Salehpour (librettist), Jeremy Rapaport-Stein, and Niko Yamamoto and Athanasia Giannetos (librettist).



This initiative is made possible through the generosity of an Opera America Innovation Grant,, and through partnerships with HC Media in Haverhill, MA and the Slosberg Music Center at Brandeis University.



Tickets are now on sale and are $30 for general admission, $15 for senior citizens, students as well as for patrons who are blind or visually impaired. Brandeis students get in for free! Student Rush tickets are available one hour before the performance with a valid student ID. Purchase tickets online at www.guerillaopera.org/events or at-the-door. Patrons who are blind or visually impaired may call 866-615-2723 Ext. 3 to reserve their tickets.

Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00pm

Rumpelstiltskin

Music by Marti Epstein, libretto by Marti Epstein and Greg Smucker

Conducted by Jeffrey Means and with shadow puppetry animation by Deniz Khateri.

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, DC

FREE CONCERT

For one night only Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00pm in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC the Boston Conservatory at Berklee presents Guerilla Opera in Rumpelstiltskin, with music by conservatory faculty member Marti Epstein, libretto by Marti Epstein and Greg Smucker, conducted by Jeffrey Means and shadow puppetry animation by Deniz Khateri. This concert is free of charge!



Epstein's magical Rumpelstiltskin, commissioned and premiered by Guerilla Opera in 2009, tells the tragic story of a hideously deformed little man who believes that, because of his physical appearance, he is unlovable. The man, who has mysterious magic powers, really only wants one thing in life: to love someone and have that loved returned unconditionally. This visually enhanced concert is for all ages!

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 7:00pm

Guerilla Opera All Stars Concert

Music by Victoria Cheah and Anthony R. Green

SoundBites Series at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston

INCLUDED WITH MUSEUM ADMISSION

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 7:00pm Guerilla Opera's All Stars make a special appearance to present a Composer Spotlight on the SoundBites Series at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston in the Edward H. Linde Gallery (Gallery 168).



In anticipation for the upcoming production of Let's Make A Sandwich Guerilla Opera's All Stars: soprano Aliana de la Guardia, baritone Brian Church, saxophonist Philipp Stäudlin, percussionist Mike Williams and introducing pianist Tae Kim, offer a spotlight concert of solos and duets including world premieres from composers Victoria Cheah and Anthony R. Green. This concert is included with purchase of museum admission! More information on the MFA website at https://www.mfa.org/event/music/guerilla-opera-composer-spotlight.

Saturday, May 2, 2020 & Sunday, May 3, 2020

Friday, May 8, 2020-Sunday, May 10, 2020

Let's Make a Sandwich

An experimental production featuring two new operas

With music and libretti by Victoria Cheah and Anthony R. Green

Boston Playwrights' Theatre, Boston, MA

Tickets: $45-$25

Let's Make A Sandwich is back and re-imagined from the original back in 2014! The experimental concept pairs two new one-act operas inspired by the same 1950's era corporate video and presents them under two different directors with vastly different scenic designs, but all with the same cast! This season composers Anthony R. Green and Victoria Cheah and directors Eve Summer and Bruno Baker pair up to explore the blurred line defining where the composer's work ends and the creative team's begins!



Let's Make a Sandwich runs Saturday, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 8pm, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2pm, Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8pm, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 8pm and Sunday, May 10 at 2pm at the at Boston Playwrights' Theatre, 949 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA.



Tickets go on sale April 1, 2020 and are $45 for general admission, $25 for senior citizens, students and patrons who are blind or visually impaired. Student tickets are available via student rush one hour before the performance with a valid student ID. Tickets will be made available online at www.guerillaopera.org/events or at-the-door. Patrons who are blind or visually impaired may call 866-615-2723 Ext. 3 to reserve their tickets.



This season is made possible through the generosity of an Opera America Innovation Grant, the Aaron Copland Fund for New Music, The Amphion Foundation, the Alice M. Ditson Fund, and the Boston Cultural Council, and through partnerships with Brandeis University, Boston Conservatory at Berklee and HC Media of Haverhill, MA.



For more information visit Guerilla Opera online at www.guerillaopera.org





