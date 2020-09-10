Guerilla Opera Announces A Season Of Transformation

In their 14th season they have expanded their digital programming to give you so much more!

There are plans for live and live-streamed performances, but with future Coronavirus outbreaks in mind they will announce any live performances approximately one month ahead of time.



Yet with tons of accessible digital programming, small works that can artistically conform live and digital modes of performance, and seven works in development for future seasons they're launching into this season with the ferocity their fans are used to!

Stephen Marotto and Aliana de la Guardia perform in Papillon, Jeffrey Means (August 2020). To be featured in the Guerilla Underground.

Guerilla Underground: Dreamwalker

Guerilla Opera gets smaller in its COVID Experiments, but still packs a punch in short projects with small casts that expand the definition of opera in surprising ways! Access these "experiments" for a limited time only in the Guerilla Underground, an exclusive "underground" virtual speakeasy.



The Guerilla Underground opens Friday, November 13-Sunday December 13, 2020 so you can experience Dreamwalker. In the Dreamwalker exhibition you will experience three of Guerilla's COVID Experiments exploring themes of life and transformation.

Papillon



A story of flight, freedom and transformation for actor and cello

A folkloric tale of a Cuban refugee experienced through the ever-changing life cycle of a butterfly with animation and direction by Deniz Khateri and featuring Kaija Saariaho's Sept Papillons performed by Stephen Marotto and Aliana de la Guardia.





Ofelia's Life Dream

A psychedelic tale by composer Caroline Louise Miller for actor and electronics

A delirious poet travels dream worlds encountering mysterious species of bioluminescent fungi, moths that drink tears of sleeping birds, and giant self-destructing palm trees performed by Aliana de la Guardia with direction by Laine Rettmer.

Watch Parties

Rediscover your favorite groundbreaking Guerilla Opera productions at a Watch Party! These pay-what-you-can virtual movie nights explore our favorite Guerilla productions from seasons past with fun trivia and signature "quarantine" recipes!



Friday, September 25, 2020, 7PM EDT



Let's Make a Sandwich

Featuring one-act operas by Rudolf Rojahn and Curtis K Hughes (2014)

A double, double-bill of opera's inspired by 1950's commercialism.



Thursday, January 14, 2021, 7PM EDT



Rumpelstiltskin by Marti Epstein (2019)

The world premiere of the animated film by Deniz Khateri based on the tale by the Brother's Grimm.



Thursday, February 18, 2021, 7PM EDT



Giver of Light by Adam Roberts (2013)

An American tale of transcendence based on the life of Rumi.



Thursday, March 18, 2021, 7PM EDT



Gallo by Ken Ueno (2014)

An opera exploring the fundamental question of "the chicken or the egg."



Thursday, April 22, 2021, 7PM EDT



Chrononhotonthologos by Andy Vores (2017)

The most tragical tragedy that ever was tragedized by any company of tragedians, based on the play by Henry Carey with poetry by Matthew Arnold.





Thursday, May 20, 2021, 7PM EDT

Loose, Wet Perforated by Nicholas Vines (2016)

A wild, raunchy "morality" tale in four ordeals.

Workshops and Education

The second Saturday of every month, our pay-what-you-can Community Series gives you more opportunity to interact with our artists and designers, and breaks down the art form of opera into friendly, bite-sized pieces! You don't have to know anything about opera! We welcome all to participate!



Saturday, September 12, 2020, 2PM EDT

Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2PM EDT

Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2PM EDT

Saturday, December 12, 2020, 2PM EDT

Saturday, February 13, 2020, 2PM EDT

Saturday, March 13, 2020, 2PM EDT

Saturday, April 10, 2021, 2PM EDT

Saturday, May 15, 2021, 2PM EDT



The Guerilla Lab is a series of professional development workshops, where an individual can grow their practice as a part of a creative community. Applications will open on December 7, 2020 for Guerilla Labs, beginning the week of January 4, 2021. The cost of workshops vary.



Libretto Writing



Explore script writing for opera in a supportive creative community to experiment with the many approaches to bringing stories to the stage through voice and music. This Lab will discuss the ensemble's vibrant and unique repertoire with the librettists and composers who created them in an intimate examination of the creation process. Facilitated by Director of Engagement Programs, Brenda Huggins.





Libretto Writing Group

An extension of the Libretto Writing Lab this writing group meets October through May and aids creators who are in the process of writing a larger work. Participants in this group must have completed the Libretto Writing Lab. Facilitated by Director of Engagement Programs, Brenda Huggins.



Alternative Production Design



Explore the role of a production designer, a key creative role that involves collaborating with other departments to create the overall visual style of the opera. This intensive course familiarizes participants with introductory knowledge of production design. Facilitated by Co-Artistic Director Julia Noulin-Mérat.





Movement in Performance

Expand your creative mind to develop awareness, openness and quick thinking through physical theater! Explore how to generate emotion from physical actions, learn to create powerful work quickly, and develop flexibility, articulation, and strength in movement. Facilitated by Co-Artistic Director, Aliana de la Guardia.

