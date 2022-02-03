Greater Boston Stage Company to Present INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP

Greater Boston Stage Company has announced Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help directed by Weylin Symes, a comedy about family, faith, and saving face. Performances run March 3 - 20, 2022. The press opening will take place March 5 at 8pm.

The play set in the 1970s follows the Irish Catholic family the O'Shea's as they navigate relationships, the facts of life, and their Priest, Father Lovett, at the same time. Told through the memory of 19-year-old Linda O'Shea, the play begins when the parish priest overhears Linda's explanation of "the birds and the bees" to her younger sister, Becky. What follows is a fast-paced chain of events that's suspenseful, insightful, and hilarious.

"This show is a good laugh, which I think everyone could use right now," reflects Autumn-Blazon Brown, who plays leading lady Linda O'Shea. "We've all spent the past two years cooped up - many of us with family members. Cohabitating with family in this way can drive you a little crazy, but, as the O'Sheas remind us, it's those who drive us crazy that we often love the most."

This comedy is a New England Premiere play written by Seattle-based writer Katie Forgette. The piece was inspired by her own childhood and education: "I was raised Catholic and attended parochial school for 12 years," said Forgette. "My father was a cab driver who worked 7 days a week. My mother had many jobs over the years. She sold Avon, real estate, and worked for the phone company. She operated a small daycare business out of our home, in addition to looking after my grandmother...My mother did all of this after giving birth to 10 children. One thing from my childhood that has always stayed with me is the dedication, hard work, and unflagging volunteerism of the mothers and fathers of the parish."

Households of all faiths and backgrounds will see themselves reflected in this story. "I think audiences will have an easy time recognizing their own families within the comedic and quirky personalities of the O'Shea household," says actress Blazon-Brown. Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help will keep you laughing from start to finish. Reserve your seats today!

Single Tickets: $62-67 Adults; $57-62 Seniors; $25 Digital; $20 Students (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit greaterbostonstage.org/our-lady.

Advisory: Recommended for ages 13 and up. Characters discuss topics including contraception, sex and sexuality, and pregnancy. They also use adult language.

Health and Safety: We are committed to keeping Greater Boston Stage Company a safe and welcoming space for everyone. Masks are required for all visitors, as well as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. For more information, please visit greaterbostonstage.org/health-and-safety.html.