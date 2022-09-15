Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Great Barrington Public Theater Presents Four New Play Readings At The Foundry

Readings take place October 3 & 17; November 7 & 21.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Great Barrington Public Theater Presents Four New Play Readings At The Foundry

Great Barrington Public Theater presents four new play readings at The Foundry, a first look at new work by area playwrights with Berkshire Voices playwrighting collaborative.

Presenting new work by Berkshire area talent is a critical part of Great Barrington Public Theater's founding mission. On four Monday evenings, October 3 to November 21, at The Foundry in West Stockbridge, GBPT will present four readings of new plays written by members of Berkshire Voices. The readings will give audiences a first look at brand-new plays currently in the works.

Tickets are FREE!, but capacity is limited. Seats can be reserved now by emailing Tristan.GreatBarringtonPublic@gmail.com

, 7:00pm at The Foundry, 2 Harris St, West Stockbridge, MA 01266.

THE GROUP by Michael Brady

October 3rd - 7:00pm

They have paid their dues, these writers. Each one hopes to write that perfect play, so they meet, read each other's work, spilling into each other's lives and sharing joy, pain, and the hunt for that elusive production. As the saying goes, "No happy playwrights."

Dog Play by Leigh Strimbeck

October 17 - 7:00pm

A reunion in a park brings surprises for a couple who called it quits over a year ago. Who do we love and what do we miss most when they go?

All I Had by Ellen Clarkson

November 7 - 7:00pm

"You are what you have." Is it possible to change a man's stubborn belief in a premise that is so prevalent yet causes so much pain? That is the subject of All I Had, a story of revelation and redemption, where each disclosure takes the audience by surprise and leads the four characters to insights they never imagined.

Not Dark Yet by Billie Murray

November 21 - 7:00pm

Follows the intermingled lives of three people who struggle to come to terms with life, loss, love, and redemption in a small town.

