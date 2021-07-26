Great Barrington Public Theater Announces Upcoming Wet Ink Stage Events

While performances remain ongoing in our six-week season, Great Barrington Public Theater has two special Wet Ink programs coming in early August.

"Wet Ink is an opportunity for us to share new plays with audiences for the first time," explains GB Public's Artistic Director Jim Frangione. "We look forward to hearing from people after they see the two engrossing, wonderfully written period pieces we have in development."

On Monday and Tuesday, August 2nd and 3rd, 7:30pm, in the McConnell Theater, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock audiences are in for a rare opportunity when familiar and much-respected stage, film and TV actor Treat Williams gives a first look at a solo performance project he's been working on for some time. Grant: An Evening With The General illuminates the life-arc, spirit, character and candor of Civil War icon and 18th U.S. President Ulysess S. Grant.

August 4, 7:30pm, the McConnell stage returns to the Gilded Age with The Queen of Fenway Court, a brand-new play written and performed by accomplished actor-writer Leigh Strimbeck, directed by Joshua Briggs. The Queen of Fenway Court delves into what drove the indomitable, celebrated Isabella Stewart Gardner of Boston to build, fill and bequeath to the public one of the most extraordinary museums in the world. The reading is accompanied by live music composed by Jan Jurchak.

Early reservations to these special presentations are encouraged. Tickets and information on the company's current productions are available at GreatBarringtonPublicTheater.org